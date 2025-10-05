Angel Reese Fiercely Defends Caleb Williams for Painting His Nails to Raise Awareness

Chicago Bears star Caleb Williams has been under immense scrutiny as of late. But this backlash from fans isn’t due to his performance; he’s actually been great to start the season. The discourse seems to be about his nails.

Unsurprisingly, a particularly staunch section of the audience is outraged over Williams painting his nails. The act of painting one’s nails is often seen as a practice among women, even though it has been a fashion choice among men for ages. Of course, once toxic masculinity is introduced into the mix, people don’t bother to read and consequently end up projecting their own insecurities on to others.

Williams, however isn’t one to let others decide how comfortable he is in his masculinity. And neither is Philadelphia 76ers sophomore Jared McCain.

Williams also doesn’t just paint his nails for aesthetic reasons but as a voice for awareness. He recently painted his nails to shed light on increase in suicide rates and highlight the need for prevention. He implemented the cause’s logo and colors while including the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, 988.

Caleb Williams is honoring suicide prevention in Week 1. He painted his nails with the cause’s colors and logo, along with “988” — the number for the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. pic.twitter.com/ycD4g97DSw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 9, 2025

Unfortunately, both Williams has been at the receiving end of some truly homophobic and other hateful remarks online. Thankfully, he is not alone in his fight. Fellow Chicago sports star Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky has now stood up and is speaking up for him.

“There’s no such thing as too masculine or too feminine,” Reese said on the Unapologetically Angel podcast. “He is who he is, his talent outside of the nails,” she added.

It is true. Williams’ nails don’t have a part in the Bears’ success. The team is currently 2-2 on the season, and Williams’ ability to lead the charge is a major reason why. And even if they weren’t doing well, every single person has the right to be true to themselves.

“I think it’s important to be able to be who you are in this world. Everyone can not be the same person,” Resse proclaimed.

Even though, this is the first time Reese is openly speaking about it, it should be noted that she share the same nail technician. The Sky star even revealed that Williams’ new nail art will consist of an homage to music media company Lyrical Lemonade. Safe to say, Williams need not feel alone.