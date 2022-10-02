Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Celtics, Despite Rest Rumors?

Will LaMelo Ball play against the Boston Celtics during the preseason game this evening?

LaMelo Ball. We here at The SportsRush sure have missed watching this man play.

His combination of flair to go along with actual production at such a young age is famous for making fans giddy at the thought of the kind of player he could one day be. And now that there is a coach who is willing to hand him the keys to the team without any restraint, there could be a bit of a jump incoming.

With that in mind, there has been much clamor amongst fans to watch Melo on the court once again. But, there may be just a slight hiccup before that happens.

You see, teams have been protecting their star players during the preseason to prevent anything bad from happening to them. You have the Warriors with Klay Thompson, the Bucks with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and even the Grizzlies with Ja Morant to a certain degree.

So, does LaMelo Ball have the same fate against the Boston Celtics today?

Rumors have been going wild about LaMelo Ball potentially being kept out of the game vs Boston Celtics

This seems to be something that started on Twitter, with tweets such as this one coming out in the last 24 hours.

Yo are the Hornets pulling a Bucks-Giannis, and resting LaMelo Ball?! I’ve waited wayyy too long to see the guy play fr — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) October 2, 2022

Now, it isn’t impossible for the Hornets to rest the All-Star guard. However, it is also very fair to say, that it would be highly unlikely.

So far, it certainly seems like LaMelo Ball will be playing against the Boston Celtics. And it is going to be a fun one.

