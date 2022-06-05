“It was so easy for Kobe Bryant, he ain’t have no highlights that game”: When Jalen Rose revealed how the Lakers legend didn’t need to break out flashy plays on route to score 81 points

According to Jalen Rose, Kobe Bryant didn’t need any up-and-under, double pump, or any such fancy plays on his way to dismantle the Raptors to record 81 points.

Kobe Bryant is easily one of the best basketball players to ever grace the NBA. The Black Mamba will always be known as one of the most impactful players to step on the hardwood.

Bean not only inspired an entire generation of athletes but also managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” way of life, in the minds of his millions of fans.

Kobe surely had one of the best careers during his era, with one overly-stacked resume after the conclusion of his 20-year-long career. His unparalleled work ethic and strive to be the best at any moment is what set him apart from the rest.

The Hall-Of-Famer retired from the league as an 18-time All-Star, 5-time champ, 2-time Finals MVP, and a league MVP. In his accomplished career, Mamba had many impressive moments – clinching his first three-peat, winning the MVP, and lifting the remaining championships. However, no feat can be as incredible as his iconic 81-point game against Toronto Raptors.

“Kobe Bryant stayed locked in, put the smackdown, told us to get down”: Jalen Rose on the Lakers legend’s 81-point game

Back in 2020, Jalen Rose made an appearance in the “Men’s Health” video where he reacted to a few comments and memes from the internet. One of the several memes stated that the former Raptors star “looks like he’s about to drop an album with the hit single ’81 Problems,’” referencing the time when the Black Mamba went on his 81-point scoring rampage against his Raptors.

Jalen went on to talk about the performance and disclosed how Bean didn’t need to pull out any fancy moves from his arsenal that night as he went on to record the 2nd highest points in a single game in NBA history.

“Yeah I was there, up close and personal. The legend Kobe Bean Bryant gave my Toronto Raptors 81 points.

What I want everybody to know, he ain’t have no highlights in that game, that’s how much he put the smack down. It ain’t no up and under, double pump, behind the back, reverse. It’s none of those plays. It was so easy for him and he was so locked in.

He never talked trash because when you start talking trash, sometimes you lose your connection. He stayed locked in, he put the smackdown, told us to get down or lay down. Rest in peace, legend.”

Truly, Bryant’s 81-point game is one of the most incredible feats in modern basketball and seems near impossible to be replicated in the near future.