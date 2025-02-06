“I Don’t Have That Power; My Son Would Be In The NBA Too”: Dwyane Wade On LeBron James Having Bronny On The Lakers

Bronny James has been subjected to an inordinate level of criticism since entering the NBA. Having his father, LeBron James’, shadow looming over him has helped in easing over critics. However, some legends of the game are sick of hearing about Bronny’s every in-game decision being put under a microscope and criticized — and that now includes Dwyane Wade. The multi-time NBA Champion spoke about the young Laker on the latest edition of his “The Why” podcast.

Wade and co-host Bob Metelus break down Bronny’s NBA play from the limited sample size he’s had so far. While both recognize his tremendous promise in the G-League, they again note that the NBA is a whole different challenge. Wade defends Bronny against the hate he receives, especially regarding the opportunity he’s getting as LeBron’s son. He points out that much of the attention comes from the fact that criticizing Bronny generates clicks and page views.

“Give him a little bit more grace, and appreciate what he’s been able to build for himself. And stop tearing him down because ‘I don’t like the fact that LeBron James had the power.’ Who wouldn’t want that?” Wade asked.

Wade continues, stating that if he had the same power that Bron does, his son Zaire Wade would be in the NBA as well.

“I don’t have that power. My son would be in the NBA too…developing.”

Zaire launched his professional basketball career straight out of high school, choosing to go pro instead of attending college. The Salt Lake City Stars selected him with the 10th pick in the 2021 G-League draft. However, the 23-year-old player faced injury setbacks in both 2022 and 2023. He then played for the Cape Town Tigers in the BAL, but his skills never developed to NBA levels.

Zaire does have a cultural footprint in basketball, thanks to his father. The youngster is signed to Li-Nang, who released several shoes in his name.

Dwyane Wade says that Bronny James is good for NBA business

Dwyane Wade makes another massive point about Bronny James that networks and analysts are probably too scared to admit. He tells Metelus that the young son of LeBron gets talked about as much as he does because he’s good for business, despite him being a bottom pick in the draft.

“This kid is good for business. Every show has a segment about Bronny James, the 55th pick in the draft,” Wade states.

Wade elaborates on his point further. He states that Bronny’s ceiling was never that high given his skillset and that networks could instead be covering superstars who are failing to live up to their potential.

“You all don’t cover guys who are in the NBA making way more bread than him, whose potential was supposed to be higher than him, who are not having careers in the NBA they should have. You all don’t cover them and talk about them the way you talk about Bronny James.”

He ends his rant the same way he began, reminding the NBA world that Bronny James does numbers.

“He is good for all of you guys, all the networks business. Give him respect for that. You all should be thankful for him.”

Bronny James may forever have a tough journey playing on the same team as his dad, but the fact that he has legends in his corner speaks to his character.