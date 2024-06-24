“Angel You Could Be A Supermodel”: Ric Flair Showers Caitlin Clark And Reese With Love For ‘Stealing His Attention’

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, the two collegiate stars made waves during March Madness for the past couple of years. With both players making it into the WNBA this year, their fame and popularity followed as the league saw a substantial increase in its fanbase and viewership. Apart from fans, even celebrities could not help but shower them with love as WWE legend Ric Flair took to X.

Ric Flair has always been an avid basketball fan. Known for attending games back when Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan were still in the league, Flair’s been big on the NBA. And recently, the WWE Hall of Famer went on to credit Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese for drawing his attention to the WNBA.

“As Someone Who Enjoys The @NBA, @KingJames, Michael Jordan, Wilt, Magic, etc. I’m Sitting Here Enjoying The Competition Between @CaitlinClark22 and @Reese10Angel. I’m Enjoying This Just As The World Is More Than The NBA. Angel, You Could Be A Supermodel, But You Choose To Play Basketball. And Caitlin, The World Is Yours! You Both Are So Special As Are All The Women In The @WNBA. Congratulations For Stealing The Show, Stealing My Attention, And I’m Sure So Many People Around The World’s Attention! So Proud Of You Both And All You Women!”

Ric Flair drew comparisons between watching Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark in the WNBA to the likes of witnessing history being made at the hands of Wilt Chamberlain, Magic, Jordan, and even LeBron James.

Someone who’s regularly seen sitting courtside at NBA games, Ric Flair gave Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark their flowers for being able to draw his attention away from the men’s league to the women’s league instead.

As per Disney, Reese and Clark were responsible for, “ESPN’s highest audience for any basketball game since the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals, and the second best for the network in over a decade.”

The 2023 Women’s Finals rematch during this past March Madness between Iowa and LSU garnered the highest viewership at 16.1 million viewers. And most of the credit goes to Reese and Clark.

So, for Ric Flair to be part of the fanbase is no surprise as these two rookies are set to make waves in the WNBA now.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s views on their ‘rivalry’

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been going at one another for the past two years. Battling each other twice in the Women’s National Championship game, the narrative of Reese vs. Clark is something most media companies have been pushing.

Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky just took down the Indiana Fever in a regular season matchup. Though the two have been portrayed as rivals, Reese went on to downplay their rivalry, as per BleacherReport.

“It’s just good competition…I don’t wanna make it about us.”

On the other hand, it seems as if Caitlin Clark has had it with the supposed rivalry with Angel Reese that has been created by the fans and media.

“I’m pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you. Like, to us it’s just a game of basketball.”

As per Glamour, Clark did not hold back when talking to the media after her 88-87 loss to the Chicago Sky.

Now, while the two may have polarizing views on this rivalry, fans on the other hand are loving it. And among those fans is WWE legend, Ric Flair as well who praised the two for not just stealing his attention but people from across the world, while also giving these two their flowers for everything they have done and are doing for female and female athletes.