Caitlin Clark Denies The Existence Of Any Rivalry Between Angel Reese And The Chicago Sky

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese have been touted as rivals since the controversial 2023 NCAA Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and LSU Tigers. The media claimed Angel Reese’s “you can’t see me” taunt was aimed at the Iowa guard, and have attempted to pit the two young women against each other ever since. Their three meetings since have had moments that give the sense there’s genuine animosity between them, but Clark claims it’s nothing more than two competitors battling hard.

Advertisement

Ahead of their fifth career game against each other and third in the 2024 WNBA season, Clark downplayed the notion that she and Reese are rivals. The Indiana Fever guard insisted that it’s a narrative created and fueled by the media and she harbors no resentment towards the Chicago Sky star. When asked about facing the center, Clark said,

“I’m pretty sure the only people that view this as a rivalry is all of you (journalists). For us, it’s just a game of basketball. That’s what it is. If it’s gonna help move the game forward, absolutely. That’s amazing. People could talk about it… I think the two prior matchups really lived up to what everybody expected and [were] really just great basketball games, honestly.”

Despite Clark’s effort to downplay the rivalry, the hype surrounding her third battle against Reese this season hasn’t dissipated in the slightest. Ticket prices for Sunday’s game between the Fever and Sky in Chicago have set a new WNBA record. The average get-in price of $253 is the highest in the league’s history.

Given what transpired in the first two games between them, it’s not difficult to envision why fans are willing to shell out a record-shattering price to catch it in person.

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese’s first two meetings were marred with controversy

The first meeting between the two sides was inarguably the most controversial game of the season. The Fever won a thriller by one point, but the game was overshadowed by Chennedy Carter and Angel Reese’s rough fouls on Caitlin Clark.

The second game between the two teams wasn’t as noteworthy, as the Fever registered a 91-83 win over the Sky. Clark had an outstanding day, scoring 23 points, dishing nine assists, and hauling in eight boards in a stellar display.

Reese also had an impactful night, recording an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double, however, she came under heavy scrutiny for a flagrant foul on Clark. The center accidentally elbowed the guard in the head while going in for a block, and later alluded that the Fever star gets preferential treatment from referees.

Clark and Reese’s battles have become a box-office attraction. Neither team is close to competing for the WNBA title, however, the rookies’ history with each other has made it a marquee matchup. As much as Clark wants the fans to focus on basketball, it’s the drama that keeps them engaged.