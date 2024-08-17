Caitlin Clark Dishes On Her Latest Addiction, Talks Fever Teammates Ganging Up on Her

Caitlin Clark is adored by fans for her joyous personality. Her latest comments regarding her addiction to Monopoly Deal have not only helped her receive more love from the masses but have also shed light on her competitive spirit.

However, she claims to be so good at the card game that other members of the Indiana Fever team up against her.

In an interview in front of a live audience, Clark revealed her love for Monopoly Deal. The rookie disclosed the craze that the Indiana Fever players have for the Hasbro game. Additionally, she also revealed to have been playing the game all night long with Lexie Hull after Katie Lou Samuelson went to bed.

“My new addiction is Monopoly Deal… Lou goes to bed at like 8 p.m. because she has a kid, but me and Lexie Hull grind Monopoly Deal all night. We just stay up and play Monopoly Deal. It’s so fun. If you’ve never played Monopoly Deal, you need to get it. It’s amazing. It’s really fun,” Clark revealed.

Being so great at the game has resulted in her teammates ganging on her with hopes that Clark loses for a change.

“But everybody teams up on me, so that’s not fun, but whatever,” Clark hilariously concluded.

Clark’s competitive spirit goes beyond the basketball court and Monopoly Deal. During the WNBA’s mid-season break, the coaching staff of the Indiana Fever organized several “pre-practice contests”. As seen in the videos below, Clark took the mini-golf and homerun-hitting contests seriously.

Being highly competitive is a trait common for numerous legends of the sport, like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and Sue Bird, among others. From what her actions early on in her career suggest, Clark is destined for greatness.