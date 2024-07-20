Caitlin Clark Gets Anne Hathaway Comparisons Following Comical Moment on WNBA All-Star Orange Carpet

Caitlin Clark is currently the face of female basketball worldwide. But despite her unparalleled fame, and the adoration she gets from her fans, the Iowa native has remained her shy and humble self. On multiple occasions, Clark has even admitted to not being a fan of the media attention she gets. She tries to limit her interaction with the paparazzi for the same reason.

But Clark must have been understating her dislike for the glitz and glamour lifestyle, as the 22-year-old recently tried to sneak past the media at the Orange Carpet at this year’s All-Star Weekend.

Clark showed up in a beige Armani dress for the occasion. But despite donning a designer outfit and equally fancy accessories, CC wasn’t interested in getting her photo clicked and tried to slowly sneak past the media barrage in front of the event’s entrance.

But her attempts were eventually unsuccessful as a member of the organizing committee asked the 22-year-old to return to the orange carpet to give the paparazzi a few good shots of her.

Clark’s appearance [straight hair, red lipstick, and her beige dress] even drew comparisons to Hollywood star Anne Hathaway, and one fan took to X to point out the resemblance between the two, claiming:

“She looks like Anne Hathaway.”

But this wasn’t the first time fans associated Clark’s appearance with Hathaway’s. During her historic at Iowa, fans started calling Clark “Anne Splashaway” due to her uncanny resemblance to the Oscar winner.

Moreover, Clark’s hilarious attempt at sneaking past the media caught a lot of basketball fans’ attention, and jokes immediately flooded the Twitter sphere.

One X user thought that Clark wasn’t comfortable in her appearance and claimed that she wanted to change back to her Kobe’s and lock in. The comment read,

“Caitlin is like, I ain’t trying to have pictures taken I’m all business ready to sit down & take these expensive ass heels off. Give me my Kobe’s!!.”

Another user mocked the rookie for thinking she could sneak past the paparazzi despite her fame without anyone noticing.

“the way she tried to fly by them like she ain’t CC. She looks cute tho.”

Despite her loud and commanding presence on the court, Clark seems to be the opposite in real life. The 22-year-old doesn’t seem interested in making an impression off the court and it suits her straightforward personality. But that said, Clark has an underrated dressing sense, and her Prada outfit at the Draft and her Armani dress at this year’s All-Star Weekend are just testaments to CC’s undeniable drip.