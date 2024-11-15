OG Anunoby And Devin Booker Have Similar Nonchalant Reactions To ‘Anne Hathaway-Knicks’ Incident

From Kobe Bryant trash-talking Spike Lee at MSG to Shannon Sharpe’s bust-up with Ja Morant at the Crypto.com Arena, celebrity interactions are a huge part of the entertainment-filled experience that is an NBA game. However, they aren’t always fiery, and the latest incident at MSG showcased the wholesome side of these interactions.

With the Knicks taking on the Bulls at home, a lot of big names were seated courtside, and among them was Hollywood superstar Anne Hathaway. She received her first taste of a player crashing into a row of spectators, as Knicks’ wing OG Anunoby nearly fell onto her while chasing a loose ball.

Anunoby was attempting a steal on a pass from Josh Giddey. He managed to deflect the ball, and ran after it, refusing to give up on the play. In doing so, he ended up jumping over the advertisement boards, nearly falling into the Oscar-winning actress’s lap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport)

Hathaway was unharmed, but it seemed like the star’s son was really shaken up by the incident. She put those rumors to rest after she posted on Instagram, thanking Anunoby for the experience. She mentioned how she’d always wanted the experience of being fallen upon by an NBA player chasing a loose ball.

“Almost got crashed into last night! I’ve always wanted that to happen. Thanks, OG!” she said in the video. She also captioned the video, “Bucket-list moment.”

Anne Hathaway after Knicks game: “ I almost got crashed into last night! I always wanted that to happen. Thanks OG!” OG Anunoby: “you’re welcome” pic.twitter.com/HNoDr4o2TE — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) November 15, 2024

Anunoby displayed the deadpan humor that Brits are well known for, as he simply commented, “you’re welcome.”

For Hathaway, the incident with OG represents a lot more than a bucket list moment. Born in Brooklyn, the actress grew up around the NY area, in New Jersey. It’s highly likely that she supported the Knicks growing up, and judging by her reactions on Instagram, she’s always wanted a player to fall on her during a game.

Suns’ Devin Booker also had a similar nonchalant reaction to the incident, leaving his words under a post from Bleacher Report. He said, “chill og,” almost like he wanted the former Raptor to maybe reduce his hustle a little bit.

Book is too funny 😂 pic.twitter.com/XVMhIjiWzC — Booker Muse (@DevinBookerMuse) November 14, 2024

Of course, these celeb-player interactions are very common in basketball, and it’s one of the things that sets the sport apart when it comes to viewing experiences.

Basketball courtside seats offer an experience like no other

Due to the nature of the game and the size of the courts, basketball allows players to interact freely with the audience. Granted, the interactions do go sour sometimes, but the wholesome moments far outnumber the bad ones.

Dwyane Wade famously had one of these moments himself, as he attempted a shot during his last home game with the Miami Heat. He ran the ball up the court and shot a three-pointer that rimmed out. However, contact from the defender meant that Wade ended up falling into 12x Grammy award winner John Legend’s lap. He also managed to make the singer spill his drink.

Of course, Wade had to run back on defense, but the moment was cemented, and it just showcased another reason why courtside seats are so coveted in the NBA.