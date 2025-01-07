“Caitlin Clark Has Handled Her Branding Extremely Well”: Stephen A. Smith Reacts to Angel Reese Deleting IG Over Outfit Debate

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are two of the WNBA’s biggest stars and their careers have been intertwined since college. However, there are differences in the way the two women carry themselves, which has led to various public opinions. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith highlighted Clark’s ability to manage her brand following Reese’s deletion of her Instagram account over her controversial New Year’s Eve outfit.

Advertisement

The renowned sports analyst took to The Stephen A. Smith Show to address his thoughts on Reese taking a hiatus from Instagram. The Sky star posted a video of herself in a revealing outfit ahead of New Year’s Eve. Many went on to criticize her for her choice of clothing stating it doesn’t reflect a good brand. Smith provided his reaction while comparing it to Clark. He said,

“What’s not debatable is the fact that Caitlin Clark has handled her branding extremely well. Whereas with Angel Reese, sometimes you find herself scratching your head and wondering, what the hell she’s doing?”

Smith gave profound praise to Clark for her ability to build her brand in the WNBA. She has kept her off-the-court life private and focused on performing on the court. In addition to being the most hyped prospect in WNBA history, she translated the hype into success. She led the Fever to their first postseason appearance in seven years.

On the other hand, Reese’s decision-making leaves many confused. Smith brought up Reese’s recent Instagram post as an example. Although he doesn’t believe it is right for her to be objectified, he believes that people have the right to share their opinions about whether she is making the right decisions to build her brand.

Reese will likely be dismayed as people continue to compare her to CC throughout her career.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark always draw comparisons to each other

The difference between Clark and Reese is that the former LSU star draws attention away from the court. Smith questioned the type of attention that Reese draws to herself. She dominated the WNBA in her rookie season setting many rebounding and double-double records. However, the headlines surrounding her name continue to brew from actions away from basketball.

Smith stated that because of the way the two started their rivalry in the college basketball circuit, their careers in the W are tied together, for better or worse. While it will be a bit unfair to the Chicago Sky forward, every move of hers will be analyzed against Clark’s, and people will always find ways to drag her down.