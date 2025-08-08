Caitlin Clark “Plays at a Level Nobody Has Reached Yet in the WNBA,” Says Diana Taurasi

Less than two full seasons into her WNBA career and Caitlin Clark has already built a loyal fan base. If anybody were to say something remotely negative about the Indiana Fever star, they are quick to come to her defense. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year didn’t earn those fans purely off of hype though. Her tremendous skill certainly played a role for starters. Her dominance has even earned the respect of arguably the best player in WNBA history.

Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi had the luxury of facing off against Clark during her farewell season. The hype surrounding their duel was unlike the typical regular-season game. Clark would go on to prove she truly belonged in the league against Taurasi.

The 6-foot guard struggled with her jump shot but found other ways to impact the game. She finished with 15 points, 12 assists and 9 rebounds. After their matchup, Clark only blossomed to a different level.

After witnessing a full season’s body of work, Taurasi’s opinion of Clark has only skyrocketed. The three-time WNBA champion has some lofty words for the two-time All-Star.

“The thing I love the most about [Caitlin Clark] is she loves the game of basketball,” Taurasi said on USA Today Sports. “She works at it. She plays at a level nobody has reached yet in the WNBA.”

Taurasi isn’t the kind of person to freely give compliments. She holds the nickname ‘White Mamba’ for a reason. For her to speak so highly of Clark is a sign of the utmost respect.

The 11-time All-Star’s praise for the Fever star isn’t strictly for what she has accomplished as a professional either. Everything she achieved during her time at Iowa is certainly worth recognition, according to Taurasi.

“What Caitlin has done in the last three to four years is just mind-blowing. The way she’s taken her popularity, her fame, and really moved the game forward,” Taurasi proclaimed.

Clark’s transcending nature immediately moved mountains not just for women’s basketball but for the WNBA. Flights went from public to chartered once Clark entered the league. That is not a feat any ordinary player can accomplish.

“To me, I think she can take this league as far as she wants to,” Taurasi said.

The 23-year-old still has plenty of time to hone her craft to reach even greater heights. If Clark is currently this good now, there’s no telling how great she can truly become.