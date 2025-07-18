“Never Gets Old”: Caitlin Clark Shares Her Perspective About Watching Young Kids Wearing Her Jersey

Caitlin Clark’s second WNBA season has been beset by one injury after another, but there’s still no denying that she’s the biggest star in the league. The ‘Caitlin Clark effect’ is real, from jersey and ticket sales, to TV ratings, to the amount that the women’s game is spoken about on big platforms like ESPN.

Clark led all players in All-Star voting. She was also set to make her 3-Point Contest debut against the likes of defending champ Allisha Gray, past champ Sabrina Ionescu and a strong field that includes Kelsey Plum and Sonia Citron. Unfortunately, due to the groin injury she suffered in the final minute of Tuesday night’s win against the New York Liberty, she’ll now be in street clothes for the festivities.

Clark’s absence will undoubtedly have a negative effect on ratings and overall interest, and it’s especially a huge bummer since All-Star Weekend is taking place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home to her Indiana Fever. The crowd would have been electric as they cheered their hometown hero on, but now there’s an undeniable damper on the proceedings.

Despite the setback, Clark is still doing her part to promote the event. She appeared this morning on Good Morning America to hype it up. Host Robin Roberts asked her what it was like to know that so many people want to wear her jersey and let’s just say, Clark is grateful.

“It’s something that never gets old, truly. To see young girls and even young boys wear your jersey, or want a picture or want an autograph, that’s the reason you do it. You were just that young girl a short time ago, and for myself, that honestly just puts good perspective on everything.”

Clark has more adoring fans than anyone in the league, but she also has her share of haters, even among her fellow players. She’s been physically targeted again and again with hard fouls, much in the same way Michael Jordan was back in the day. This has brought the state of WNBA refereeing to the forefront of discussion, especially since Clark has missed half the season due to injury.

Still, Clark has kept a great perspective on what really matters. When asked by a young fan during the GMA segment, “What’s the hardest part about playing basketball?” she responded, “Honestly, at the end of the day none of it’s hard. You’re really lucky that you get to be able to do it. Obviously there’s ups and downs, and there’s hard moments, but that’s just life.”

Clark’s ability and willingness to engage with fans are a big part of why she’s so popular. It seems like she’s always signing autographs, taking pictures and making someone’s day, and that’s on top of all the work she puts in to be such a special basketball player.

The young girl who asked Clark the question not only got a direct answer from her favorite player, she also ended up receiving four tickets to the 3-Point Contest, the Skills Competition and the All-Star Game itself. She’ll get to see Lexie Hull, Clark’s Fever teammate, take her place in the 3-Point Contest, and Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Dream forward Brionna Jones replace her and Satou Sabally (also out with an injury) in the All-Star Game itself.