Caitlin Clark Showers Love on Former Teammate Celeste Taylor After 1st Matchup

Caitlin Clark is slowly starting to build friends in the WNBA. However, this doesn’t mean that she didn’t have any when she was drafted by the Indiana Fever. Alongside here, the franchise also selected Celeste Taylor in the recent draft. However, while Clark and Taylor got along well, Celeste recently signed with the Phoenix Mercury and even played against Caitlin very recently. Yet, after the game, the former Iowa star couldn’t stop gushing about her.

After the Indiana Fever star helped her team grab an 86-95 victory, she was asked about matching up with her former teammate in the postgame presser. In it, she couldn’t help but smile from ear to ear, Gushing about Taylor, she said,

“Yeah, it’s kinda weird (smiling). I’m happy for her though, she’s a tremendous player… I had so much fun when she was here… she only had 1 point but she was a +10”

— Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) July 13, 2024

Judging by just how jovial of a mood she was in while talking about her former teammate, Caitlin Clark still seems to be very close to Celeste Taylor, regardless of the teams the two play on. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that they hail from the same draft class.

Still, it is a nice change of pace to see the 22-year-old almost blushing during an interview. After all, the Indiana Fever rookie has been far closer to monotonous during most other interviews. And now that the Indiana Fever sits in the 7th spot in the WNBA’s standings, in position to make the playoffs, it’s likely that the good mood won’t be thwarted anytime soon either.

With her numbers slowly improving as well, now Clark will only hope that she can also win the Rookie of the Year race so that she can call this season a complete success.