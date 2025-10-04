Caitlin Clark’s Statement Strengthens Stephen A. Smith’s Call for WNBA Commissioner’s Resignation

Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier had her exit interview last Saturday and, in what appeared to be a last ditch attempt to address the issues with the WNBA and its athletes, she painted a bullseye on commissioner Cathy Engelbert. Collier set aside diplomacy, asserting that while the WNBA had the best players and fans in the world, it could do with better leadership.

Advertisement

From complaints about inconsistent refereeing to unfair wages for younger stars, Collier highlighted the shortcomings of Engelbert’s management. Since that presser, calls for Engelbert to step down have only grown louder, with NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith being one of the most prominent voices.

Now, with the league’s star player, Caitlin Clark, joining the chorus against WNBA management, Smith’s push for Engelbert to relinquish her role has gained even more traction and mainstream attention.

Earlier this week, Clark responded to questions about Collier’s remarks and said, “She [Collier] made a lot of very valid points. What people need to understand, we need great leadership in time across all levels. This is straight up the most important moment in this league’s history.”

“This league has been around for 25+ years, and this is a moment we have to capitalize on … I think Phee said it all. I think the points she made were very valid,” she reiterated.

Meanwhile, praising Clark, Smith said her statement didn’t strike him at all, since he’s been clear on his stance all along. “Cathy Engelbert should resign as the commissioner of the WNBA,” he said.

“Napheesa Collier is a star in the WNBA. This is not some role player. This is her, okay? Who also happens to be a vice-president [of the player’s union] … She revealed private conversations, with quotes from this lady, the commissioner about what she said that came across as dismissive, derogatory, and unappreciative of the athletes that represent her league,” Smith noted (via First Take).

Smith then called Clark the golden goose of the WNBA and added that for the Fever star to stand strong with her vice-president and reinforce her words only strengthens their case.

“She’s letting you know that Napheesa Collier didn’t lie. She didn’t mince words, and she didn’t misrepresent what the collective body of the league is feeling about this commissioner and her leadership,” Smith added.

The ESPN analyst also slammed Engelbert’s “weak a** response” to Collier’s criticism, saying that the WNBA commissioner had only provided fodder to the belief that every accusation Collier made was based in truth. “You do that, it’s time for you to go,” Smith said, practically pointing at the door.