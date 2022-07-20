Charles Barkley was $3 million poorer for shoving a lady who was smoking in a non-smoking area

Charles Barkley is ever-present in the modern NBA sphere.

The Round Mound of Rebound was a star on the court in the 1980s. But his popularity arguably increased once he made the switch to analyst.

The Chuckster became a fan favorite. A regular riot on TV, Charles Barkley and his relationship with Shaquille O’Neal on screen, in particular, became the stuff of legend.

Also read: “I would use a baby to cover up a broken zipper in church”: Charles Barkley had $400 million worth Shaquille O’Neal in splits with an insane answer

However, his jokes and antics were preceded by an angry and violent past. Chuck was infamous for his aggression and has often been a part of brawls. Sir Charles has even gotten himself involved with fans.

Once, Charles Barkley took things to another level. When a woman named Ana Adams complained about Charles Barkley smoking in a non-smoking area, Chuck lost his cool. Chuckster allegedly grabbed the lady and threw her against a wall.

This resulted in the Adams filing a suit against the Hall of Famer for the criminal act of assault.

What amount was demanded from Charles Barkley by the victim of his assault?

Adams sued Chuck for a sum of $3 million in damages. Sir Charles, in addition to throwing Adams, allegedly assaulted her husband too when he came to her aid.

Barkley had previously been tried by a jury for beating up and throwing a man out of a window. Various instances of Chuckster losing his cool have resurfaced over the years.

As a result of the physical and mental duress caused to Adams, the jury would have to listen to the arguments demanding $3 million from the NBA Hall of Famer.

Additionally, the breaking of a civil law by Barkley, by smoking in a public non-smoking area could also have added considerably to the damages sought.

Charles Barkley is a giant of a man. Such an intimidating frame losing your cool on you would definitely be an intimidating experience. Repeated incidents suggest that an angry Chuck is someone you want to avoid in the hallway.

While his public persona has shifted to the hilarious television persona of his, Charles Barkley was a violent, angry man as multiple cases show us. The former Sixers and Suns star definitely kept his lawyers busy.

Also read: Charles Barkley could’ve had an additional $45,000 in his bank balance today had he not blasted the officials back in 1999