“LeBron James’ I Promise Housing will be a place where people will be loved and supported:” Gloria James talks about the Lakers star’s foundation’s newest initiative

The LeBron James Family Foundation start their massive “I Promise Housing” construction project for the families in Akron.

LeBron James is one of the greatest basketball players to ever step foot on the hardwood. Ever since Bron set foot as one of the most hyped rookies ever, he had an immediate impact for the Cavaliers and in no time, drew GOAT comparisons to the legend Michael Jordan.

In the basketball fraternity, King James has earned himself quite a distinguished resume – 17 All-Stars, 17 All-NBA, 4 NBA championships, 4 MVPs, 4 Final MVPs and will surely be enshrined in the Hall-Of-Fame once he decides to hang his boots.

Off the court, Bron is a successful businessman – on track to become a billionaire this year. A philanthropist working for social justice, voting rights, even helps in fighting racism and a loving family man. However, one of his most incredible and generous deeds is the funding of his famous “I Promise School” in Akron, Ohio.

Also Read: LeBron James can’t get enough of Hornets Forward’s ‘Halftime’ mixtape

Apart from successfully running a school for the needy in his home town, the LeBron James Family Foundation recently commenced the construction of their newest project – “I Promise Housing”.

“I Promise Housing will be a place where they can be safe, loved and supported”: Gloria James on the LeBron James Family Foundation’s newest initiative

On Wednesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation commenced construction for the huge project. The basic aim of the project is to offer families affordable and secure shelter over their heads.

50 apartment units with 2-4 rooms will be built for the families in the I Promise School. The project, expected to be completed by 2023, is reported to be located around a mile from the school on an empty 2-acre plot of land.

Gloria James spoke about this generous project:

“I Promise Housing will be a place where they can be safe, loved and supported.”

I Promise Housing is officially underway! Today, alongside @EANDC330, @AkronOhioMayor, & numerous partners, we broke ground on the future home of our 50-unit permanent housing complex for I Promise families. We’ve got quite the I Promise Land growing in the West Hill of Akron. 😃 pic.twitter.com/qmzDqd1GTh — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) September 29, 2021

Also Read: Joel Embiid shoots down disgruntled All-Star’s claims about fit between the two players

As someone who was born and brought up in tough conditions, it’s great to see King James invest his time, money and energy to have a positive impact on society. Unquestionably, LeBron James is one such superstar who understands and uses his platform to benefit others.