Cameron Brink Reveals Two “Emo” Words She Lives by After Facing Ups and Downs

Cameron Brink is already a decorated basketball player, but the 23-year-old has faced a plethora of challenges in her young career. The Sparks star recently revealed the mantra that she repeats to herself in order to face the obstacles life throws at her.

Brink discussed her words to live by during an appearance on Richer Lives, underlining the immense number of ups and downs she’s already been through. “This is gonna sound emo but… ‘Tears Dry,'” the forward said. “Especially, like, being injured. That was a huge gut punch.”

Just 15 games into her WNBA career, Brink suffered an ACL tear in her left knee, forcing her into physical rehabilitation for the foreseeable future. Athletes often say the mental aspect of recovery is more difficult than the physical, but it’s clear that Brink’s extended absence has only strengthened her belief that she can face anything.

“In athletics, there’s so many ups and downs, and your path is truly so unprecedented,” Brink continued. “So I feel like you just kinda have to take those hard moments on the chin. You wake up in the morning and you’re like ‘Actually, that wasn’t as bad as I thought.'”

Heading into her second season, Brink still has plenty of time to solidify herself as a premier talent in the WNBA. She’ll will make her highly-anticipated return to the Sparks next season, but she won’t have to carry the team alone. While she has been recovering, her team was able to turn their fortunes around by making a massive acquisition.

The Los Angeles Sparks are pairing a star with Cameron Brink

The Los Angeles Sparks engaged in a three-team blockbuster trade that brought them three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum. The superstar guard will give Brink a skilled playmaker to shoot for a title with upon her return. With two WNBA championships already under her belt, Plum knows exactly what it takes to come out on top.

As of now, in a best-case scenario, Brink will return for the Sparks’ season opener. ACL recovery is different for every athlete, so there’s no way to know how quickly the former Stanford Cardinal will be back on the court. Still, Brink should be back with plenty of time to help Plum break the Sparks’ four-year postseason drought.