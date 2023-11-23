Before Losing Over $800,000 Due to a ‘Missed Punch’, Shaquille O’Neal Warned NBA About ‘Hacking’ Him: “I Will Take Action”

Shaquille O’Neal was a domineering force to reckon with during his prime years of play. In fact, he had established himself as arguably one of the most dominant Centers of all time. Other NBA players couldn’t guard Shaq simply because of the big man’s physical advantage over regular players.

Some players, however, had found an unethical way to tackle Shaq’s prowess by roughing him during defense or hacking him at his prime. This was an incredibly frustrating ordeal for the soon-to-be 4x NBA champion, who just wanted to play basketball as it is. Though Shaq took up the matter with then-NBA commissioner David Stern, it was useless.

In 2001, Shaq won his second NBA ring with the Lakers and was also selected as the Finals MVP for the second consecutive time. However, after winning his second championship, Diesel warned the players of the consequences of roughing up again next time. As the New York Times noted in a 2002 article, Shaq said, ”Now that I have a championship ring, let me say this: If I feel someone is trying to hurt me, I will take action. Foul me hard under the basket, and I’ve got something for you.”

”One day, somebody’s going to foul me hard and I’m going to go crazy. I don’t think the league knows that. I don’t think they know that I will fight.”

Well, seems like Shaq’s warning wasn’t taken seriously by the Chicago Bulls team of that time. In 2002, during a regular season game, Shaq had a violent outburst against Bulls’ Brad Miller and Charles Oakley after both players committed flagrant fouls against him. Shaq swung a punch towards Miller, barely missing his head as his back turned towards the big man.

The players engaged in a brawl near the Bulls’ bench, with the match officials having to separate Shaq and Miller from this fiasco forcibly. Following this ruckus, O’Neal was fined $10,000 and suspended from three games, costing him $800,000 from his annual income. Brad Miller was also suspended for one game, while Charles Oakley faced a two-game suspension for acquiring too many flagrant foul points.

This incident shows that though Shaq may seem like a gentle giant, no one would want to awaken his anger after an initial warning. Despite Shaq’s complaints and patience, this incident had tested the best of him, which definitely explains why he had lost control.

Shaquille O’Neal supports Draymond Green for choking Rudy Gobert this season

Shaquille O’Neal has no regrets about that incident, even 21 years after swinging punches at Brad Miller. In fact, his stance hasn’t changed since that day, which was understood from his reaction to Draymond Green choking Rudy Gobert in a regular season game this season on November 14th.

Green was ejected immediately after he tried putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during a recent Timberwolves vs. Warriors game. Green was slapped with a 5 game suspension and a $25,000 fine, costing him a cumulative $825,000 following this incident.

While many, including Steve Kerr, disagree with Draymond’s physical altercation against Gobert, Shaq thinks there’s nothing to blame the Warriors star for in this situation. Deviating from the majority opinion on this issue, Shaq said, “I’m from the old school, so you always stick up for your guys. Like, me and you are doing the interview right now—somebody come put their hands on you, I’m gonna beat them up ’cause you’re my guy.”

“But you get these people who say it was wrong—like, I try not to be a hypocrite. I would’ve did the same thing. I’m not gonna sit here and say he was wrong, he shouldn’t have did it—he probably shouldn’t have did it, but WWSD, what would Shaq do? Shaq would’ve did the same thing.”

Green will be eligible to return for the Warriors’ November 28th game against the Sacramento Kings next week Tuesday. This would be the first time Green hasn’t played in two weeks, and could also face limited minutes restrictions after returning from a long layoff.