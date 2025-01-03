“Championship Trophy Sits Right Next to My Locker”: Caitlin Clark Reveals Fever Coaches’ Tactics to ‘Motivate’ Her

The Indiana Fever have a bona fide superstar in Caitlin Clark. She made the All-WNBA First Team in her rookie year, led the league in assists, and was named Rookie of the Year. Clark led the side to their first playoff appearance in 8 years. Of course, there’s a lot of pressure that comes with being a franchise player with so much skill, and Clark revealed how the organization motivated her to give her best every time she steps on the court.

As the first guest on the Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’ podcast in 2025, CC revealed that Fever legend Tanika Catchings has been in touch with her, and has provided her with a lot of words of advice, encouragement, and motivation throughout her rookie season. The Fever organization has also used Catchings’ legacy as a way to motivate their rookie, as she told her hosts the WNBA Championship Trophy from 2012 sits in the Fever locker room.

“Her championship trophy that she won sits in our locker room it’s like right next to my locker. I’m like ‘Great. The coaches probably placed that there so I have to look at it every day.’ It’s got like its own glass case.”

Of course, the Kelce brothers had a field day with that information. Jason joked about how there was “no pressure” on Clark to perform now, especially with the close relationship she shares with Catchings. Travis on the other hand, claimed she should use that image as motivation to go out and win her own championship trophy.

That is easier said than done, as the Fever were unceremoniously dumped from the playoffs last year.

Caitlin Clark’s first taste of WNBA Playoffs ended in defeat

After leading the Fever to their first playoff spot since 2016, nobody really expected Clark to win the entire thing. Lack of experience in the team and the more competitive opposition proved to be their undoing, as the Connecticut Sun swept the Indiana side 2-0 in the first round.

CC is definitely itching to get back out there and get her chance at revenge. With her first experience of the WNBA playoffs under her belt, and with the team having a whole off-season to develop chemistry and work on their plays, expect a newly fired-up Fever side to start next season with a bang.