Diana Taurasi Hits Brittney Griner With ‘Most Dominant Post Player’ Praise Following Win Over Dream

Sourav Bose
Published

Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi. Credit:
© Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Brittney Griner was crucial in the Phoenix Mercury’s 82-80 away victory over the Atlanta Dream. Her heroics even prompted teammate Diana Taurasi to anoint her with some headline-worthy praise in the post-game press conference.

The 42-year-old veteran praised Griner as the WNBA’s most dominant post player. She discussed how the team’s gameplay frequently centered around the 33-year-old’s presence in the paint. DT also revealed how the Mercury players relied heavily on the 2014 champion’s screens to drive to the basket.

Griner’s 6ft 9 stature also poses a constant dilemma for the opposition’s defense. It forces them to double-team her and leave the Mercury’s sharpshooters wide open at their preferred spots. At the same time, their decision to guard the 10x All-Star one-on-one often allowed her to dominate the game.

Taurasi explained this dynamic in the press conference, saying,

“She’s the most dominant post player in our league… For us, it’s always finding that balance of making sure we go inside of her enough and we get enough movement on the outside… When she gets it in there, it’s really pick your poison. If you double, hopefully, we have our rotations down that people are open and knock down shots, and then if you wanna go one-on-one, it’s gonna be a long night for you”.

Their game in Atlanta was a prime example of this dynamic. Griner took over the game from the start. She scored 22 points on the night with an efficient 10-13 shooting from the field. The Olympic Gold Medalist also contributed 6 assists, 6 rebounds, and 4 blocks to ensure her team’s win.

Griner’s presence undoubtedly benefited the rest of the roster. For instance, Taurasi got the space to go 3-5 from beyond the arc to score 18 points. Fellow Olympian Kahleah Copper also reached double digits with 16 points.

This team effort, led by Griner, has improved the Arizona side’s record to 16-14. This win has also placed them 6th overall in the WNBA table and will help in clinching a playoff spot come September.

