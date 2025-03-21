Kobe Bryant Once Included Diana Taurasi in the List of 3 WNBA Players Who Could Play in the NBA

The late, great Kobe Bryant was one of the biggest advocates for women’s basketball. Aside from his innate love for the game of basketball, him having 4 daughters played a role in this advocation. Post retirement, Kobe was frequently spotted at WNBA games with his daughter Gianna.

Kobe’s support for women’s basketball went way beyond just showing up for games. In a sporting landscape where female athletes aren’t given the respect they deserve, Kobe used to see what others conveniently miss.

“He put his time and his passion toward women’s sports. I think, as of late, people are taking notice and really investing their time and money into it,” said Diana around the time of his passing.

Known for his unmatched work ethic and mentality, Kobe used to say that women should also be allowed to play in the NBA. He even went as far as claiming that there were a few in the WNBA who could switch to the NBA “right now.” He told CNN, “I think there are a couple of players who could play in the NBA right now honestly…There’s a lot of players with a lot of skill that could do it.”

After making such a claim, he named Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Elena Della Donne as players capable of playing in the NBA. Kobe said, “There’s a lot of great players out there so they could certainly keep up with them.” It’s not surprising that the White Mamba was the first player Kobe named on that list.

It should be noted that suggesting WNBA players could play in the men’s league has usually led to a fair bit of ridicule. So, for the Lakers legend to go out on a limb and put this narrative forward was quite the bold move.

Kobe had a lot of influence on some of the biggest stars in the WNBA. His ties with the league would’ve only gotten stronger once Gianna joined the league. The young hooper was as passionate about basketball as her old man and was, eyeing an opportunity at UConn to start her journey.

Kobe Bryant’s impact on the WNBA

There’s a reason why WNBA players defend Kobe every chance they get. It’s because he returned the favor whenever an opportunity presented itself.

Candace Parker for example, did not mince her words when it came to her adoration for the ‘Black Mamba’. “We in the WNBA feel like Kobe was the person that uplifted our league. I think just in terms of him having his daughters and really teaching the game. I think that’s the biggest thing I learned from him.” she said on TNT.

It’s been over five years since Kobe passed away, but his presence is still felt through the people who carry a part of his legacy. Dearica Hamby is one such athlete. She told AP, “I think one of the first things he told me was that I could play defense. And I was kind of like ‘Wha-at?’ … That’s something I’ll cherish with me forever…If Kobe tells you you can play defense, you can play defense.”

Satou Sabally said that the late legend would be very proud of the progress women’s basketball has made in the last few years. She said that he’s looking down on us and is proud and smiling to see the success of Unrivaled.