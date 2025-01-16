How to Watch Unrivaled Basketball: Official Networks, Streaming Service, and Bars

Oct 18, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) works around New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of game four of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The highly anticipated inaugural season of the 3×3 women’s basketball league Unrivaled will begin on Friday in Miami, Florida. Founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, Unrivaled is the newest innovation in women’s sports and will be the first of its kind. Fans are able to view these games in three methods via television and live streaming.

Two television partners, TNT and truTV, own the rights to coverage of Unrivaled’s games. In October, Unrivaled announced that the league agreed to terms for a multi-year media partnership with the platforms. TNT will be the lead network for league coverage, while truTV will provide live game telecasts. In addition, all games will be available on the streaming platform Max. As a result, these media platforms will be responsible for the coverage of more than 45 marquee regular season games three nights a week.

As part of the media partnership, TNT will invest an undisclosed amount in Unrivaled. However, the different methods of viewing from home give fans the flexibility to watch the league at their convenience.

In-person venues

Of course, fans can attend the games in person, but not everyone lives in the Miami area. However, Unrivaled is partnering with six sports bars across the U.S. to host watch parties. The venues include The 99ers in Denver, Colorado, Grails in Miami, Florida, A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Whisky Girl Tavern in Chicago, Illinois, Watch Me! Sports Bar in Long Beach, California, Blue Haven South in New York City, and The Sports Bra in Portland, Oregon.

TUNE IN We’re bringing Unrivaled nationwide by partnering with 6 sports bars dedicated to elevating women’s sports. Get ready because they’ll be showing EVERY Unrivaled game and hosting official watch parties on select nights throughout the season!⬇️ pic.twitter.com/lGOBBvQdks — Unrivaled Basketball (@Unrivaledwbb) January 14, 2025

This allows fans of the WNBA and Unrivaled to come together in a safe space with like-minded others to enjoy the games. Additionally, this exposes the league to people who typically wouldn’t watch in their own time but are present at these venues, introducing them to a new style of basketball.

What is Unrivaled?

There have been 3-on-3 basketball leagues, but Unrivaled is the first to feature a full-court format. The court isn’t the size of a regulation FIBA court but will be compressed to accommodate the number of players. There are six teams with six players per roster.

The league features notable WNBA stars, like Sabrina Ionescu, Angel Reese, Brittney Griner, and many more. Players will receive guaranteed money along with equity ownership of the league.

Everything you need to know about Unrivaled ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G876tJ4J41 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2024

The first night of Unrivaled’s debut will be a double-header. The first game is slotted for 7 PM ET between the Mist and the Lunar Owls followed by the Rose against the Vinyl at 8 PM ET. Both games will be available on TNT.