“Did You Do It on Purpose?”: DiJonai Carrington References Caitlin Clark Eye-Poke Incident With Fever’s NaLyssa Smith

Prateek Singh
Published

Image Credits: USA Today Sports and X

DiJonai Carrington poking Caitlin Clark in the eye was one of the most controversial things that happened in the Fever’s postseason run. In Game 1 of the Sun-Fever series, Carrington, while defending against CC, ended up smacking her fingers on Clark’s eye. This led to a massive uproar from Clark’s fans on the internet.

Following the incident, the Sun’s guard was asked by Christine Brennan, “When you went and kind of swatted at Caitlin, did you intend to hit her in the eye?”

During a recent Instagram live session, Carrington got her eye poked by longtime girlfriend NaLyssa Smith as the two were cooking food together.

Taking a dig at the line of questioning she faced from Brennan, Carrington asked her girlfriend, “Did you do it on purpose?”

It was a clear mockery of the question that she was asked about her intention behind poking CC. An excerpt of their Instagram live was posted on X by user Sapphics Source, where the two can be seen chuckling over the eye poking and the question asked by Carrington.

