“Disappeared in Yet Another 4th Quarter”: Skip Bayless Laments Caitlin Clark’s Performance vs Aces

Caitlin Clark‘s rollercoaster WNBA life got extended during the Indiana Fever’s recent 69-88 defeat to the Las Vegas Aces. The rookie struggled to make her efforts count on the away court, drawing criticism from a section of viewers. Skip Bayless was one of the most prominent names on this list, as the sports analyst publicly called out the 22-year-old.

Shortly after the conclusion, the 72-year-old took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his negative two cents. Initially, the analyst lauded Clark’s popularity within the league before showcasing disappointment with her performance. A major part of his frustration circled the Fever rookie’s lackluster fourth-quarter display, as Bayless mentioned,

“I’m sorry, but Caitlin Clark sold out another road arena, in Vegas – and once again disappeared in another 4th quarter. No offensive urgency or energy. Won’t shoot. So many careless turnovers. Something’s not right here”.

On the surface level, Bayless’ criticism sounded valid. After all, Clark struggled to get her shots up throughout the game, recording 4-12 from the field and 1-7 from beyond the arc. On top of this, she registered 6 turnovers during this clash, adding volume to the analyst’s remarks.

Bayless, consequently, used this opportunity to double down on his initial take. Comparing Clark’s underwhelming display to the Aces’ Kelsey Plum’s game-winning 34-point performance, the sports commentator wrote, “Yet another star guard, Kelsey Plum, just said, “Watch this, Caitlin,” and scored 34 while Caitlin pretty much watched”.

Despite portraying one aspect of the clash, his words failed to capture the reality. The Aces bolster one of the most potent rosters in the league. In comparison, the Fever’s squad is centered around Clark and a young core. As a result, even though the outcome disheartened the Fever fans, they failed to surprise them by any stretch of the imagination.

Furthermore, drawing parallels between Plum’s and Clark’s endeavors also remained harsh on the latter’s side. The former is an established WNBA champion with years of experience. On the contrary, the Fever rookie is still getting accustomed to the league’s requirements. Yet, she made up for her underwhelming shooting night with the overall gameplay, recording 13 points, 11 assists, and 6 rebounds.

As a result, Bayless’ words didn’t sit right with his followers. This prompted them to join forces in the comments to defend Clark’s pride.

How did the fans react to the criticism of Skip Bayless?

Soon after Bayless’ initial post surfaced, one fan reminded him that Clark was still just a rookie. The viewer responded, “She’s a rookie skip”.

Amidst the criticism, another lauded Clark’s competitive spirit. The supporter commented, “Double double all I see”.

Soon, one fan called out Bayless for judging the Fever rookie too harshly. Reminding him of the gap between the two rosters, he stated, “Aces roster is stacked and lots of great team play out there. Hard to see it as a knock on Caitlin. Fever nearly covered”.

These point toward the support Clark has gained from the WNBA fans in a short period. This further highlighted how she remains on track to succeed in this league in the long run, justifying the ongoing hype around her endeavors.