Fever’s Kelsey Mitchell Talks About Playing High-Tempo Basketball With Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever have returned to their winning form with a recent 98-89 home victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Following the game, starting shooting guard Kelsey Mitchell made headlines by discussing the team’s playing style. The 28-year-old talked about her high-tempo basketball approach with teammate Caitlin Clark, capturing widespread fan interest.

At the post-game conference with Clark, Mitchell revealed that she and the rookie shared a similar mindset about the game. She even admitted that their style of play took some time to perfect throughout the season. After all, they had to adjust their approach based on game situations, as the 2x WNBA All-Star mentioned,

“I enjoy it. I just think basketball is a language and you gotta get on the same page with your kind of person. Me and C square like to play the same way, fast and up-tempo. So, I’m always aligned based on how she is playing and how the game is going and I’m gonna take it in stride cause I enjoy it, I’m with it”.

Much to the Fever fans’ delight, Clark promptly sided with Mitchell. The 22-year-old admitted keeping an eye on her backcourt partner during the games, particularly in transition, to stick to their high-tempo approach. This helped them develop nonverbal communication throughout the season, as the Iowa-born stated,

“We have gotten a lot better just like understanding each other as we are playing the game. Looking for each other whenever each other is hot, like Kelsey got hot there, made a few in a row. So, you’re just looking to find her, I think in transitions especially… I’ve always got my eyes up just trying to looking to find her… Just that chemistry that you get used to playing with one another”.

kelsey mitchell on playing alongside caitlin clark:

Given their recent performances, the statements undoubtedly reflected their bond. Mitchell, for instance, was exceptional from the floor against the Mercury. Shooting 50% from the field, and 46.2% from beyond the arc, she scored 28 points at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Meanwhile, Clark showed her development as a well-rounded player in her first WNBA game after the Olympic break. While recording a double-double with 29 points and 10 assists, she also grabbed 5 rebounds to display her all-around prowess.

This partnership delighted the home fans as their franchise strengthened their hold on the 7th spot on the table. With the Sky’s loss yesterday, Indy fans’ dreams for playoff basketball may come true this season.