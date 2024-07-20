“Better Gimme All the Colors!”: Caitlin Clark’s Upcoming Signature Sneaker Has Kelsey Mitchell Excited

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) slaps hands with guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the third quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

The Indiana Fever had a staggering three members selected for this year’s edition of the WNBA All-Star game. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell will represent the Fever in the marquee event as both Mitchell and Clark are expected to get significant minutes in the highly anticipated matchup between the Olympic-bound Team USA squad and the rest of the WNBA All-Stars. In the wake of the stellar event, Mitchell seemed very excited to answer questions about her superstar teammate, even showing enthusiasm for Clark’s upcoming shoes.

Yesterday, each of the Fever’s three All-Star picks took to the floor for a practice session in Phoenix following which they sat down with the media for questions on the game at Footprint Center Saturday night. During her media availability, Mitchell was asked if she would wear Caitlin Clark’s debut sneakers with Nike when they drop.

Mitchell couldn’t be more excited, saying,

“For sure! Anything for CC. She better give me all the colors I want though… I’m sure that when it comes out she’s going to make sure that we kinda get an experience of it. That’s just the kind of person that she is.”

“We’ll be the first people to see it, I hope,” Mitchell added.

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell on Caitlin Clark’s upcoming signature shoe with Nike. #WNBA #FeverRising #WNBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3RJLrPzkoM — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) July 19, 2024

So far Mitchell has been one of CC’s mentors on the team and has also built a close bond with her. The 28-year-old is also the only guard on Clark’s team who is close to the Fever rookie in scoring. Mitchell’s average of 16.9 points per game is only a sliver shy of Clark’s season-best number of 17.2 points per game.

Clark’s record-breaking deal with Nike (reported to be an eight-year, $28 million deal) was also brought up later in Clark’s sit-down with the media for the All-Star Weekend. But reporters were unable to get any updates from CC about her signature shoe.

In all likelihood, CC’s sneaker should be dropping around the same time Nike reveals Victor Wembanyama’s highly anticipated debut shoe. With Nike having both Rookie sensations under contract for the near future, fans are expecting some fire shoes from the brand in the near future.