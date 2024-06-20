“God’s Got You!”: Sonya Curry Sends Love to Cameron Brink Following ACL Injury

After securing the services of Cameron Brink with the #2 overall pick, the Sparks haven’t been able to string wins together, and currently have a 4-11 record. Yesterday’s game against the Connecticut Sun was their 11th loss, but the ramifications of an on-court incident may be even worse for the team. Star rookie Cameron Brink went down during the game and had to be helped off the floor by her teammates. After the game, the news broke that Brink had torn her ACL.

Advertisement

Cameron Brink shared a heartfelt message on Instagram after the news broke. Brink’s message on IG was reposted by ESPN which ended up drawing the reaction of her godmother, Sonya Curry.

“I love you! This too shall pass! You got this because God’s got you!”

Sonya Curry shares a message for Cam pic.twitter.com/7Fr38zisUP — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 20, 2024

Being the mother of two NBA stars and a former Volleyball player herself, Sonya Curry is well aware of what injuries can do to an athlete. She is no stranger to the toll it takes on a player and the excruciating process of coming back from an injury.

Although her message to Brink was short, it said all that needed to be said, and most importantly, laid down the foundations for Brink’s comeback.

The Stanford alum did take to IG to address her followers with a heartfelt paragraph about her injury and conveyed gratitude for the well-wishes she received since the news broke. She also vowed not to let the injury derail her career and signed the paragraph off with “#delayednotdenied”, signifying her willpower to return to the game as soon as possible.

“You never think it will happen to you. And despite all the hard work sometimes it does. This is hard to fathom but I know it will only make me stronger. I will not be derailed and I will continue to love this life- I’m not defined by basketball, but it is something that I love deeply and I will work everyday to get back to it. It’s not goodbye basketball it’s just a see you later. I’m always so thankful for your thoughts and prayers. #delayednotdenied.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@cameronbrink22)

Cameron Brink’s injury drew reactions from fellow stars and former legends of the WNBA and other entities from the Sports world. Players like Angel Reese, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Elena Delle Donne were some of the many wishing her a speedy recovery.

Even former World Cup alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn commented on the ESPN post, showing her support for the rookie.

Although the injury itself is quite demoralizing, Brink’s participation in the 3×3 Basketball tournament in the Olympics as part of Team USA has also been affected, which is something the rookie was looking forward to.

What makes the Cameron Brink injury even more heartbreaking is she was supposed to head to Paris for the Olympics. And she was so happy and excited to represent Team USA. Who is cuttin' onions? pic.twitter.com/P5gMmhsKkI — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) June 19, 2024

Brink’s injury has now opened up a spot on the Team USA roster. Whoever takes her spot will certainly not be pleased by the circumstances under which they got it, but knowing the professional spirit of athletes will certainly give their all to bring the gold back for Brink as well.