“Guard How I Don’t Want to Be Guarded”: A’ja Wilson Describes Her Approach While Guarding Players Like Breanna Stewart

As great as the new generation of stars are, they have a ways to go before she can usurp A’ja Wilson as the best player in the WNBA. The Las Vegas Aces star is fresh off one of the most dominant seasons in league history. However, she is far from the only elite player the association has to offer. Her outstanding defensive ability doesn’t come solely from her tangibles.

Advertisement

Whether it’s the women’s or the men’s side, the hardest person to guard is someone who poses a triple threat. Only a select few can do so at an elite level. One of the best triple-threat players in the WNBA is none other than Breanna Stewart.

The New York Liberty forward has gone toe-to-toe with Wilson on numerous occasions. Despite their extensive history, the duels don’t get any easier. However, Wilson can continue to improve her approach in trying to contain stars like Stewart.

“I want to make it as hard as possible,” Wilson said in a recent appearance on Hot Ones. “I want you to understand that I’m not going nowhere and I’m in between you and the basket.”

The 6-foot-4 center also has a treasure trove of defensive accolades, like four Defensive Player of the Year awards. Her height and strength certainly play a major role. However, Wilson’s unwavering mental fortitude is what pushes her effort on defense above other stars.

“I guard how I don’t want to be guarded. When it comes to Stewie, it’s difficult because you really don’t know where she’s going to score. If I can stand between her and the basket, I live with it,” she revealed.

Wilson and Stewart faced off twice in the 2025 WNBA season. Both of those matchups came during the Aces’ early-season struggles, which resulted in wins for the Liberty.

In their first duel, Stewart finished with 25 points on 10-14 shooting despite Wilson’s defensive efforts. In the second matchup, Wilson was able to contain Stewart more effectively, holding the seven-time All-Star to 15 points on 4-14 from the field.

Stewart is too talented a player for Wilson to simply shut down. The reigning WNBA MVP and DPOY understands that more than anyone else. Nonetheless, their duels will continue to be prime-time television once the 2026 WNBA season comes around.