Basketball

“Kyrie Irving has always got the ball on a string, never too wide, never too tight”: Marcus Smart elucidates what makes the Nets superstar one of his 5 toughest players to guard

“Kyrie Irving has always got the ball on a string, never too wide, never too tight”: Marcus Smart elucidates what makes the Nets superstar one of his 5 toughest players to guard
Advait Jajodia

Previous Article
"How can you suspend Draymond Green? That is blasphemous!!": Stephen A Smith slams the Golden State Warriors for their reaction to the 'Chips' interview with Kevin Durant
Next Article
“Savannah isn’t too happy with my daily routine”: When LeBron James hilariously revealed that his wife wasn’t fond of his excessive workouts at age 35
Latest NBA News
"Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are going to dominate, no question!": Dwight Howard issues his positive yet very bold take on the Lakers' ceiling next season
“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James are going to dominate, no question!”: Dwight Howard issues his positive yet very bold take on the Lakers’ ceiling next season

Dwight Howard is very positive about what fellow Lakers star Russell Westbrook will bring to…