3x NBA champion Dwyane Wade admits never imagining LeBron James as teammate

NBA veteran Dwyane Wade never imagined LeBron James to be his teammate, adding how difficult it was to play with another ball-dominant guy.

Probably one of the greatest duos in history, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James had quite the successful run during their four years together in Miami. Though they didn’t taste immediate success, the two superstars were a perfect match, accounting for some of the all-time highlights with their alley-oops.

During their 4-seasons together, the Heat made the Finals each time, winning two of them in an repeat. In what many believe, they could have won more. Nevertheless, it wasn’t as easy as it may sound, with the roster initially struggling to win games.

It wasn’t until D-Wade decided to sacrifice and give King James the keys that the Heat found success. At the time, Flash was already an NBA champion and Finals MVP. On the other hand, LBJ was the next big thing. The two former scoring champions were ball-dominant guys.

During a recent appearance on Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner’s Point Forward podcast, D-Wade admitted to never imagining playing 82-games with James as a teammate, also addressing the challenges that came along.

“I never thought we was gonna play together”: Dwyane Wade’s candid take on teaming up with LeBron James.

Known as the Big 3 era boasting Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh, the Heat paved the way for future super teams in the NBA. This blockbuster move of Pat Riley and co-led to a shift of powers in the NBA. Contrary to public perception, the roster had its share of struggles too.

Before pairing up, both Wade and James were always the sole offensive initiators on their respective teams. Thus with there being only one ball, someone had to sacrifice.

With Flash taking a backseat, James would steer the car, winning two championships in four years and being Finals MVP on both occasions before he returned to play for the Cavaliers. Ironically, the two would reunite in Cleveland for a short stint before Wade was shipped back to Miami.

