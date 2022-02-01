“Benjamin David Simmons – Save some damn money for those ridiculous fines that you pay!” – Despite paying multi million dollar fines, the Philly point guard refuses to change his Dan Bilzerian’esque lifestyle

Ben Simmons loves to spend ludicrous amounts of money – be it on fines or exotic pets

Despite making multi-million dollar fines on a monthly basis, Ben Simmons refuses to change his lifestyle. He still insists on spending the same way as when he was earning. Even though he’s only 26, his tastes in life rival that of a man who’s spent more than 4 decades alive. He bought an African Savannah cat for 10,000 dollars, just for the heck of it.

NBA money definitely hits different. In fact, there was a study back in 2016 that showed that the average spending of an NBA athlete is 42,500 dollars a month. Regular Joes work 45 hour work weeks a year to make that kind of cash, and yet athletes throw yearly salaries on luxury items like couch change. Shaq has multiple stories of splurging, Latrell Sprewell famously said he wanted more money to take care of a large family, before blowing 1.5 million on a yacht and ending up broke.

Millions of dollars to dribble a round piece of leather may be a crude way to put it, but what you do with that money also makes a world of difference in the eyes of people. Take LeBron James as an example. People know he’s worth every single dollar he earns because he puts back a lot of that into charitable organizations and smart investments. He may have his luxuries in life, but those were after he made sure he was financially secure. A smart move by someone who did not step foot in college.

Ben Simmons is like a toddler who threw his toys out of the bassinet in an angry tantrum.

After a horror show in the conference semi-finals last season, Ben Simmons vowed to never play for the organization again. Even after being the first seed and overwhelming favorites to make the finals, they lost because of Simmons’s ineptness. Philly fans do not forgive easily, and someone like Ben would not survive the aftermath.

While it looked like a move was on the cards in the initial stages of the season, the fans have gotten bored of the false promises given to them. Philly is back again in the mix to be frontrunners for a finals berth, despite not having Ben play at all. In fact, the team looks much better and more cohesive without him. Sure he was defensively solid, but there was no offense to his game.

What happens to Simmons and his relationship with Philly is something everyone wants to see. While it may never heal again, everyone is tired of the drama and wants a resolution to it. But it looks like Simmons doesn’t care though, because he’s happy not to play. Fines or not, Ben doesn’t want to step don the 76ers jersey ever again.

