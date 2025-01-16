How to Buy Tickets For Unrivaled Basketball Games: Cost Breakdown

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Fans get their tickets scanned as they arrive for the semifinals of the men’s Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament between the North Carolina State Wolfpack and Purdue Boilermakers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Unrivaled League’s long-awaited inaugural season will get underway Friday, January 17. There are many ways for fans or those with an interest in the league to watch the games. However, the best way to experience the historic season is to be in attendance. Unlike the majority of sports leagues that have multiple third-party platforms available for ticket purchases, fans can only buy tickets to Unrivaled games in one place.

Advertisement

As of now, tickets for all Unrivaled games can only be purchased on Ticketmaster. Each event will feature a doubleheader, and ticket packages will allow entry to both games. Ticketmaster is the only fully authentic and trustworthy platform for fans to purchase tickets which are sanctioned by the league. Any other possible method leaves consumers liable for potential scams.

All games will take place in Miami, Florida. The home for Unrivaled’s first season will be Mediapro US. Games will only take place three days of the week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Since games will be played in a smaller venue than WNBA events, fans will enjoy a great view of each game regardless of their seat. However, the costs vary depending on the game, with the season opener being the most expensive.

Cost of games

It will cost a hefty sum to attend the first-ever game in Unrivaled history. All tickets available are verified, with prices starting at $371. However, including ticket fees and tax, the cheapest ticket comes up to $400. On the other hand, the most expensive ticket is a courtside seat worth $2,100. The seats are behind the benches of either team, giving fans an immersive experience of the game.

Prices aren’t consistent for the entire season. The next games featuring Phantom vs. Laces and Lunar Owls vs. Rose are on January 18, and the cheapest ticket sees a significant decrease in price to $253. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket is in the VIP section and is valued at $1,250.

The third games of the season on January 20 are between the Vinyl and Phantom and the Laces and Mist, and feature the cheapest options of the three. The lowest-priced ticket is $161, while the most expensive is a courtside seat worth $2,000. The fourth games on January 24 will see matchups between the Phantom and the Mist and the Laces and the Vinyl. The cheapest ticket for those games is $143, while the most expensive is $613.

There are plenty of games throughout the season with affordable prices for fans to experience the historic inaugural season of Unrivaled. This is the best time to attend games because, as the league grows in popularity, the prices will increase.