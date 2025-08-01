“Hurts My Heart”: A’ja Wilson Opens Up About Seeing Kelsey Plum in a Sparks Jersey

Aug 25, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson (22) is congratulated by guard Kelsey Plum (10) after scoring against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Despite helping the Las Vegas Aces win back-to-back championships, Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Plum found herself being out of favor with the team. Consequently, the Aces traded her to the Los Angeles spark. However, during their seven years at the Aces, Plum notably formed a close bond with reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson. Although teams are now in the second half of the 2025 season, Wilson hasn’t adjusted to Plum in a different jersey.

Advertisement

Despite the public criticism, the deal didn’t come completely out of left field. Plum had a big role in orchestrating the deal. Last season’s campaign was a difficult time for Plum as she was navigating divorce with her ex-husband, Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller.

The Sparks guard spoke about this difficult time in her life, noting the need for evolution.

“It was time for me to grow,” Plum said to the media on May 12. “That’s why I took a leap of faith. It’s just time for a new chapter in my life–personally and professionally.”

Plum has now gone from being a key piece to the Aces’ core to now being the face of the Sparks franchise. A’ja Wilson, her former colleague at the Aces, however still wishes their camaraderie had continued.

“It hurts my heart that she is no longer with us,” Wilson said in an interview with The Sporting Tribune.

Plum and Wilson were two of the longest tenured players on the Aces. They contributed heavily in turning that franchise from a bottom-dweller to a powerhouse in the W. Nonetheless, Wilson has nothing but success for Plum.

“I love seeing KP thrive in her space. It’s something that I’ve always wished for and wanted. To see her thrive in the purple and gold here is always good for my heart,” Wilson added.

Plum’s arrival in Los Angeles is a full-circle moment for her career. The 5-foot-8 guard grew up in Poway, California, which is roughly a two-hour drive to LA.

Besides, the pressure of playing near home in an increased role didn’t lead to a drop-off in production. Instead, Plum has stepped up to the occasion. The 30-year-old is currently having the best season of her career, averaging 20.2 points, 6.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Unfortunately, however, the Sparks haven’t found the level of success they aspired to at the start of the season with an 11-15 record. That said, for the first time all year, they are finally fully healthy. Now, in the last stretch of the season, Plum’s leadership will be put to the test in their fight for a playoff spot.