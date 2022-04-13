“Fasting is not difficult!”: Kevin O’Connor makes an ignorant claim about Kyrie Irving’s Ramadan fast

Kyrie Irving dropped 34 points on the Cavs, all the while he was fasting for Ramadan. No mean feat, yet Kevin O’Connor thinks it’s easy.

For those of you that observe the fast during Ramadan, you will be well aware of the difficulties of keeping it. Your body will feel the strain of having to go without eating and drinking.

However, for the ignorant bunch, it might look easy on the outside. Kyrie Irving is a player who is currently fasting during the month of Ramadan.

Yesterday, despite his fast, he put in an absolute shift and dropped a monstrous 34 points on the Cavs. His effort propelled the Nets through to the playoffs.

Also read: “It’s a journey with God I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me”: Kyrie Irving on playing during Ramadan

Kyrie Irving’s scoring output was not hindered by his fasting!

It is almost shocking to think that despite not eating or drinking water, Irving was perfectly doing great.

As we said, some ignorant people think that it is easy to play NBA-level basketball while fasting.

Kevin O’Connor saying “fasting is not difficult” in relation to Kyrie Irving fasting and playing during Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/ZMo7o7EXY8 — Jac Manuell (@JacManuell) April 13, 2022

In Bill Simmons’ podcast, Kevin O’Connor says “Listen fasting is not difficult!”. While Kevin may have been a coach and may have even played in college, it is still an absurd statement to make.

Ramadan fasting is very different from intermittent fasting if that is what he was referring to.

Fans picked up on this, quickly and gave him the heat he deserves. Nobody should question a player’s decision to fast let alone say it is easy.

I don’t think I’ve ever been as annoyed at a podcast comment as Kevin O’Connor saying Fasting isn’t difficult in reference to Kyrie Irving. Like that’s just the dumbest and culturally inept take I’ve heard in a long time. — Shawn ⚜️⚜️ (@StillthinkingSK) April 13, 2022

Also read: “Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are simply the greatest two-man perimeter show in NBA History!”: Skip Bayless praises the Brooklyn duo for their play-in win