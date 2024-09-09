Off-Court Friendship with Luka Doncic Doesn’t Influence Competitive Spirit on Game Nights, Says Trae Young

The Trae Young–Luka Doncic connection is one of the most intriguing ones in the league. During the 2018 draft, at the last hour, the Dallas Mavericks traded their fifth pick, Young, to acquire Doncic, who was selected at the third spot by the Atlanta Hawks. During an appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game pod, Young was asked about his bond with Doncic after the 2018 Draft forever linked their NBA journeys.

The Hawks guard recalled exchanging team hats with Doncic after the trade was announced on draft day. Since then, they have formed an interpersonal relationship. Young revealed that the two regularly exchange text messages, giving each other props after big games.

He said, “We never met until that night and we actually were swapping hats… We message every now and then. He’ll message me crazy game that I have or whatever, and the same vice versa. It’s love between both of us for sure.”

Then Young highlighted how their off-court friendship doesn’t impact their competitive spirit when clashing against each other. He likened his attitude to Ja Morant and Russell Westbrook as guards who are amicable away from the basketball court, but go all out against their opponents on the floor.

Young has no doubt that Doncic has a similar attitude as both players always play to win.

“As much as we cool off the court, do all this stuff, and we see each other in summertime and congratulate each other, having our kids and whatever. When we get on the court, it’s business… I still got to make sure my team wins, and I got to do my thing. I am sure he’s feeling the same way but we ain’t friends on the court,” Young added.

The Hawks guard also pointed out that social media also plays a big part in circulating these kind of narratives. People often question a player’s competitive drive after they lose to a friend. Kevin Durant and LeBron James have also faced a similar struggle in the past because of their friendship.

But Young maintained that he has no friends on the hardwood except his teammates.

He also pointed out that Doncic has an NBA Finals appearance under his belt while he has only managed to reach as far as the Conference Finals. There is a chip on his shoulder to reach the ultimate stage of the NBA season.

If both of these players ever cross paths in the playoffs, it will be a riveting storyline considering their draft day link. While they have undoubtedly been two of the best at their position, Young still has some catching up to do in that regard on an individual level.