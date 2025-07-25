“It’s a Completely Different Mindset to Play Overseas”: A’ja Wilson Describes Why She Played Just 1 Season Overseas

The life of a WNBA player is much different from their male counterparts in the NBA. Once the season concludes, that doesn’t mean their yearly stretch of basketball is over. The majority of WNBA athletes take their talents overseas to compensate for the lack of financial gain in America. Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson followed that practice once but vows to never again.

In the WNBA, the average salary is $102,249. That number is even lower for players on their rookie scale contracts. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark isn’t even earning six figures on her annual salary. For her role in the 2025 season, the two-time All-Star will earn $78,066.

Fortunately, Clark can compensate for her low WNBA contract with her lucrative endorsement deals. Unfortunately, Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson entered the WNBA at a time when there weren’t as many eyes on the league. Following her rookie season, she made the swift decision to earn more money overseas.

After the 2018 campaign, Wilson signed with the Shaanxi Red Wolves of the Women’s Chinese Basketball Association. Her experience opened her eyes to the difficulties of playing overseas.

“I feel like it was a point in time in the WNBA where if you didn’t go overseas, everyone’s looking at you like, ‘Girl, what’s wrong with you?'” Wilson said in her appearance on Boardroom Talks.

Wilson felt the pressure from her peers to play overseas. It also didn’t help that she was earning $58,045 annually from her rookie contract. It didn’t take long for her to gain respect for those who play overseas every offseason.

“It’s a completely different mindset to play overseas. It is no joke and not to be played with. I have the utmost respect for all the women of the W that play overseas and still come back and play,” Wilson proclaimed.

After her experience in China, Wilson made it clear to her management at Klutch that she didn’t want to pursue that kind of lifestyle. As a result, her agent, Jade-Li English, carved a path for her to succeed in America.

“I love my village at Klutch and my agency that really helped me still blossom in the States. I can be able to stay in the States and still make money. I’m grateful that I’m here every time,” Wilson said.

How has Klutch created a path for Wilson to live comfortably in America as a WNBA player? The answer is simple. Endorsement deals.

When Wilson arrived in the WNBA in 2018, she signed a sneaker deal with Nike. In 2024, she signed a 6-figure deal with the company that is said to be one of the richest shoe deals in the game. Although the price point wasn’t released to the public, reports suggest it is “one of the richest shoe deals” in women’s basketball.

For context, Clark’s deal with Nike is reportedly around $28 million over eight years. It’s safe to assume Wilson’s deal is in the same realm. Of course, Wilson’s skill and talent allow her to experience these opportunities. If she weren’t as dominant, she wouldn’t hold such notoriety as an athlete.

Other WNBA players who are role players don’t have the same luxury. Until the league increases the wages of their athletes, many will continue to go overseas. If the increase in popularity toward the WNBA suggests anything, it is that change may come sooner than later.