“A Different Person”: Draymond Green Take Credit for Karl-Anthony Towns’ Improved Attitude in Big Game-1 Win

Karl-Anthony Towns was key in the New York Knicks’ comeback victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs’ opening round. The five-time All-Star was arguably the best player on the court in the first contest of this matchup, posting an efficient 23 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists. But, Draymond Green, always the self-congratulating man he is, viewed KAT’s performance in a different light.

The Warriors forward took the credit while praising Towns’ impressive Game 1 display. Rather than praise the big man’s improved play, Green instead took credit for Towns’ improved energy and attitude, claiming it was from their beef back in March when Green derided Towns. He shared that KAT looked like a different player and someone who had been in this position before.

Green previously questioned Towns’ toughness after the Knicks star was absent from the team’s contest against the Warriors. The former Defensive Player of the Year believed Towns was avoiding facing his former teammate, Jimmy Butler, when he was actually mourning the death of a close family member, a mistake Green never apologized for.

“I thought his defense was great, but aside from his defense, his attitude was great and I’m taking credit for that,” Green said Monday, via The Draymond Green Show. “Karl-Anthony Towns has been a different person since our debacle.”

Baron Davis agreed, pointing out Towns’ improved patience on the court and his willingness to lead. “[Towns] has been a much better leader; he’s patient. He let the game come to him. He showed another level of, ‘Hey, I’ve been here before, I know what playoff basketball is about.’ And I think that’s how the Knicks caught Detroit.”

Towns has been a revelation in New York after being surprisingly shipped away by the Minnesota Timberwolves last year. An incredibly versatile big man, head coach Tom Thibedeau is able to use him at both big man positions.

KAT’s versatility allows Knicks to run two-big lineup

Thibedeau recently spoke on his two-big partnership of Towns and Mitchell Robinson, who has only recently returned after being sidelined for the majority of the regular season. However, albeit in just a handful of minutes, Towns and Robinson have dominated playing alongside one another, leaving Thibs impressed.

“It’s a small sample size. But we’ve had some good minutes with them, particularly down the stretch here as Mitch has been able to get more rhythm. It’s been good,” Thibodeau said earlier last week. “It depends, a lot of it depends on who they have on the floor, but I like it a lot.”

The Knicks would go on to heavily feature their two-big lineup again in their game two defeat on Monday. Still, early signs have shown that the size advantage the pair boasts could cause trouble for Detroit’s versatile, but undersized rotation throughout this series.