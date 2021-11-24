“You got me Kenny Smith”: The Jet redeems himself after a loss to Charles Barkley, hilariously tricking Jamal Crawford to win the race to the board

Former NBA champion and TNT analyst Kenny Smith tricks guest panelist Jamal Crawford, winning the race to the board.

The cast of Inside the NBA was back on Tuesday night minus Charles Barkley. However, they had none other than the multiple-time NBA sixth man of the year Jamal Crawford fill in for the Chuckster.

The pre-game show had the panel discuss the controversial LeBron James-Isaiah Stewart altercation on Sunday and the continuous struggles of the Lakers this season. The award-winning show would address the recent loss of the Lakers to the Knicks at the Garden.

Kenny Smith, known to dissect the game in detail on the board, hilariously tricked guest panelist J Crossover. The race to the board is one of the most iconic traditions of the show, and Crawford wanted to be a part of it as well.

The former Rockets player would mislead Crawford by flipping the pen, asking the latter to get it for him. The next thing you know, Smith is on his way to the board, with the entire crew breaking into laughter.

Well played, Kenny The Jet Smith.

Smith deluded Crawford, winning the race to the board. The move was so good that Crawford had no choice but to give the Jet his flowers.

He got me 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EjHnK9KuT7 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) November 24, 2021

The Rockets veteran was coming off a loss to Charles Barkley. Thus the Jet needed to pull out all the stocks to reclaim his supremacy in the race, and he didn’t disappoint. In the past, we’ve seen O’Neal and Barkley indulge in various ways to outdo the Jet and succeeded in some ways.

However, Smith pulled off one of the smartest tricks from the hat on Tuesday night.

NBA Twitter found the entire sequence highly entertaining.

The Jet pulling out all the tricks to avoid taking that L.🤣🤣🤣 — merv b (@mervb050) November 24, 2021

That was a great fake out.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Kenny got him good. 👍👍👍👍 — colt745flockin1 (@colt745flockin1) November 24, 2021

Kenny prob think he a better player than j — Juan 🏀🗣 (@jmthagoat) November 24, 2021

He didn’t touch the wall though

Kenny Smith: Forgetting to Run Through The Tape Since 2013. — Ben Kirk (@BenKirk_48) November 24, 2021

Jamal could have still beaten Kenny! He was just being a good guest 😁 — stayhugh6 (@stayhugh6) November 24, 2021

Still got beat by chuck — Blake Vance (@blake_vance) November 24, 2021

The clip is definitely going to be stored in the vault of the show. It might just be the best memory of Crawford in the show.