“When They Are Not Ganging Up On Caitlin Clark”: Controversial Sportscaster Attacks ESPN’s Female-Led Show

The rise of women’s sports has been largely driven by the growing coverage, with players such as Caitlin Clark pushing for greater media recognition. ESPN has taken note and announced the launch of a new female-led show titled Vibe Check. While some people are excited, others are on the opposite end of the spectrum. Controversial podcast host Dan Dakich attacked the new show along with its cast.

Advertisement

Vibe Check will air sometime in June exclusively on Disney+. The show will be led by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike. The three have ascended to the forefront of sports media, especially ESPN’s coverage of women’s sports.

They have gained popularity due to their confident and commanding on-screen presence. While their outspoken nature resonates with many, it may also rub some the wrong way. And none more so than Dakich.

In a recent episode of Don’t @ Me, Dakich spoke on ESPN’s boundary-breaking show. Instead of celebrating the milestone in sports media, he isn’t too fond of ESPN‘s new venture.

“These women are famous through blatant jealousy and pettiness, and their coverage toward Caitlin Clark. And when they are not ganging up on Clark, they lecture you with their woke America messaging,” Dakich said.

This isn’t the first time Dakich has found himself at the center of controversy.

Between 2010 and 2021, Dakich worked for ESPN as a college basketball commentator and analyst. During his time in the company, he has also been involved in some controversy. An infamous moment came when he shared a vulgar response to the firing of the Scottsburg High School basketball coach.

He took to The Dan Dakich Show to send threats to members of the school board. He boldly professed, “I may drive down there and beat the h*ll out of every single school board member.” Dakich eventually parted ways with ESPN a year later in 2021 to join OutKick as a host.

Since his departure, he hasn’t shied away from sharing unfiltered opinions regarding ESPN and sports as a whole. Regardless, he doesn’t speak on behalf of everyone, and many people are eagerly anticipating the release of Vibe Check next month.