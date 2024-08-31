mobile app bar

Luka Doncic’s ‘Women’s Steph Curry’ Praise for Caitlin Clark Resurfaces After LeBron James’ Tweet

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Luka Doncic’s ‘Women’s Steph Curry’ Praise for Caitlin Clark Resurfaces After LeBron James’ Tweet

Image Credits: USA Today Sports

Caitlin Clark is having quite the rookie campaign in the WNBA. The latest jewel in her crown was the 31-point double-double tonight vs Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Clark shot 5-for-9 from the deep, drawing a big reaction from Lakers star LeBron James.

King James’ reaction to CC’s performance was justified as the Fever took down the Sky in Chicago 101-80. However, Bron’s reaction led fans to look for comments other NBA stars made about Clark.

One of the clips that resurfaced was Luka reacting to CC’s 41-point performance in the Elite Eight matchup vs Angel Reese’s LSU.

“That’s the women’s Steph Curry. She can shoot it better than me.”

That is quite a lofty comparison for the Fever rookie. The 22-year-old has time and again proven herself on the basketball court and taken her team on her back, making her worthy of this honor. In fact, Stephen Curry himself once spoke out about this comparison.

Curry addressed Caitlin Clark getting compared to him

Steph Curry is one of the “best shooter that God has ever created” as Stephen A. Smith has said on several occasions. His ability to score from the distance, as well as take the ball to the hoop, while taking his team on his back is something fans see in Caitlin’s game as well.

Back in March, Curry was speaking to CBS News, when he was asked about Clark getting compared to him. Calling the comparison unfair to Clark, Steph pointed out how it overshadows CC’s “overall floor game.”

“I think it almost robs her of, like, the rest of her game, because she’s such a good floor, you know, she has her overall, you know, floor game, she’s racking up, you know, close to triple-doubles every night.”

Further, Curry talked about how while shooting is Clark’s strength, the rest of her game can’t be neglected.

“Her shooting ability is, you know, it’s her superpower, but the rest of her game is as polished as that, and so this is must-see TV.”

Must-see TV is a term that has been associated with Steph for the last decade or so. For him to give Clark her flowers is huge, and showed the kind of respect her game had garnered even before making it to the WNBA.

Post Edited By:Bhavani Singh

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Read more from Raahib Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these