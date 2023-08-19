“Steve Kerr’s Facial Expressions Be Killin’ Me!”: Klay Thompson Recalls How Stephen Curry’s Wizardry Against the Clippers Left Warriors HC in Utter Disbelief

Klay Thompson is a player who has a highlight reel capable enough to make anyone’s jaw drop in awe. Some of the things he’s accomplished are so unfathomable. However, his work gets overshadowed a lot. I mean, what else do you expect when you have a human highlight reel in the form of Stephen Curry as your teammate? Recently Klay Thompson seemed to have found Steph’s insane highlight from 2015 when the Warriors faced the Clippers. He put the same on his Instagram story and talked about Head Coach Steve Kerr‘s disgusted reaction.

Steve Kerr took over as the Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors from the 2014-15 season. Before winning four rings with the Warriors as an HC, Kerr played in the NBA for 15 seasons. Having played under Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, Kerr wasn’t used to seeing the kind of shots Steph chucked up. Klay found this hilarious Kerr reaction and couldn’t help but share it.

Klay Thompson shares Steve Kerr’s disgusted reaction to Stephen Curry’s play

In 2014-15, it was Steve Kerr’s first year as the Warriors’ Head Coach. The Warriors hosted the Clippers at Oracle Arena for a March Sunday Showdown between the two teams. During the third quarter, Stephen Curry was handed the ball by Andrew Bogut, who set a screen for him. Right off the screen, four defenders were waiting for Curry.

Steph found a way to navigate the ball away from them, go back to the three-point line, and bury an ‘impossible’ triple.

In the clip, we can see how Steve Kerr was left in disbelief. He could not fathom what he had witnessed. It was a clip that made quite a few rounds, and it looks like it hit Klay Thompson’s timeline again. He shared it on his Instagram story with the caption,

“Steve[Kerr]’s Facial Expressions Be Killin’ Me!”

It took 8 years, but the Warriors finally got Steve Kerr to comment on the same as well.

Steve Kerr shared his honest reaction to Steph’s shot

Back in March, the Warriors made Steve Kerr react to the iconic Clippers shot. Here’s what Steve said,

“This is my first year coaching Steph. I remember on the sidelines seeing him looking like Curly Neal from the Harlem Globetrotters. Dribbling through traffic and a fadeaway three. In my mind, I’m thinking every coach I’ve ever had in my life, their voice was in my head saying that’s a terrible shot, that’s a terrible shot, that’s a terrible shot… You see me on the sidelines, I’m holding my arms up, I’m thinking Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Lude Olsen, their voices are in my head: that’s a terrible shot. What I eventually figured out is that it’s a great shot because it’s Stephen Curry.”

It took Steve some time, but he recognized what Steph can do, and the rest is history. 9 years later, their duo has brought the Warriors 4 championships and countless memories.