“Reminds me of Karl Malone and Dennis Rodman falling up the court!”: Hilarious clip of Giannis Antetokounmpo tussling with Marcus Smart sends NBA Twitter into rapture

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Marcus Smart’s hilarious incident goes viral and it is drawing all kinds of responses from NBA Twitter.

NBA Twitter can sometimes be one absolute laugh riot. Today’s pick is a video from the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks game.

The Celtics have stolen game 4 and they will be going back home to TD Garden with smiling faces. While the game itself had its moments, perhaps the most comical one was between Marcus Smart and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In the hilarious clip, you can see both players on the ground, tangled. Both of them try to help each other but without actually wanting to. Confused? This should clear things up.

The internet cannot handle it as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Marcus Smart get petty!

The internet and especially NBA Twitter will always produce the best reactions to any funny moments on the court. This video is a brilliant example.

Reminds me of Malone and Rodman falling all the way up the court pic.twitter.com/FiVLHQsk7d — The Notorious J.I.G. (@DreadHead60) May 10, 2022



Classical artworks are being brought into the fray. And this one is especially relevant.

The Punishment of Lust, by Giovanni Segantini, 1891 pic.twitter.com/V6DQHM7bfD — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) May 10, 2022

We all knew Giannis was kind of freaky. But this is a one-step above his own limits.

Nigga was tryna start a cuddle sesh. Talk about a Greek freak https://t.co/igHoEPUIBX — Dhicis (@_Hiji54) May 10, 2022



What will game 5 bring? More funny moments we hope, or at the very least we will get another thrilling game of basketball.

