“This city’s is not for me”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals reason behind possibly not joining big market teams like Lakers or Clippers

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo claims LA is not the city for him, post his expensive meal at a dine-in.

Giannis didn’t have it easy growing up in Athens, Greece, with his parents struggling to meet ends. The Bucks superstar is the middle born of the five Antetokounmpo brothers. Giannis and his older brother Thanasis would sell watches, handbags, and sunglasses as hawkers on the street.

However, God had something special planned for the Bucks forward. Drafted as the 15th pick in 2013, Giannis has never looked back, establishing himself as one of the most dominating players in the league. The Greek Freak, who is merely 27-years of age, has achieved almost every accolade in the NBA book.

Currently, on a 5-year $228M deal with the Bucks, Giannis hasn’t forgotten his roots. The two-time MVP’s simplicity continues to win hearts everywhere, whether it’s him trying Oreos and milk or smoothies. Giannis is one of the most approachable superstars in the NBA.

Recently, we got to witness another instance of Giannis’ humility as he took his family out for a meal in LA. The former DPOY didn’t hesitate to share his feelings about the expensive food in LA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finds the dinings in Hollywood costly.

Recently, Giannis paid a visit to one of the most popular eating joints in LA, Catch, known for its seafood and cocktails. The six-time All-Star was out for a family dinner with the paparazzi following him. Nonetheless, Giannis would speak to the reporters post exiting the restaurant.

While the Greek Freak enjoyed his meal, he found the food way expensive, not hesitating to tell the paparazzi waiting for him outside.

“Expensive, expensive,” said Giannis. “This city’s not for me.”

It’s hard to disagree with Giannis, considering there is a sizeable difference in the price range between LA and Milwaukee. Irrespective, this shouldn’t bother a global sports personality like the Greek Freak. The Bucks superstar is currently making millions both on and off the court.

It was evident that the Bucks MVP prefers his burgers and wings over fine dining. It’s Giannis’ simplicity and candid nature that makes him one of the most endearing personalities in the sporting world. In what it seems, the Lakers or Clippers will have to pull in some extra moolah if they wish to make Giannis an offer anytime in the future.

On the professional front, Giannis suffered an early blow in the playoffs, being knocked out in the semi-finals at the hands of the Celtics. Nevertheless, there was some good news for the Greek Freak fans as he was named All-NBA First team for the fourth time.