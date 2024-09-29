Recovering From ACL Tear, Cameron Brink Looks Up to Kobe Bryant’s Mindset Following Achilles Injury

Kobe Bryant was the epitome of perseverance and overcoming adversities. His lessons on how to bounce back when things aren’t looking good will continue to help future generations. Cameron Brink is currently dialed into one of Kobe’s lessons as she’s trying to nurse herself back to health from an ACL injury.

The LA Sparks rookie’s season ended prematurely after her ACL injury in June. Since then, she has been out of the game. Brink reposted a video of Kobe from a motivational page on Instagram. In the clip, Jimmy Kimmel can be heard reading out Kobe’s post from 2013 after his Achilles injury. Brink is trying to learn from the Mamba Mentality to come back from a torn ACL.

In his post, Kobe wrote, “This is such BS! All the training and sacrifice just flew out the window with one step that I’ve done millions of times! The frustration is unbearable. The anger is rage. Why the hell did this happen?!? Makes no damn sense. Now I’m supposed to come back from this and be the same player Or better at 35?!? How in the world am I supposed to do that??… There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever.”

Kobe did come back after the torn Achilles, setting an example for everyone around the world. His post now carries great significance for people who look up to him. Brink seeking comfort in his lessons is just another example of that.

She suffered the injury on June 18th during the game against the Connecticut Sun. On that day, it was believed to be a leg injury. The Sparks ended up losing that game and later found out that their star rookie had torn her ACL and would be out for the season. Prior to the injury, she was doing great for the franchise.

Brink’s rookie year

Before entering the league, Brink was making waves in the NCAA circuit. She won the NCAA title in 2021. The momentum continued till she declared for the WNBA Draft. The LA Sparks drafted the Stanford alumni as their second overall pick. Brink only played 15 games in her rookie season but was able to leave a mark.

She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, and 1.7 assists. Brink shot 39.8% from the field and 32.3% from the three-point line. She also led the league in blocks before her injury. However, it can also be seen as a blessing in disguise.

Brink going out with an injury further damaged the Sparks’ chances of making it into the playoffs. This may result in the Sparks getting a lottery pick in the next draft. With reports of Paige Bueckers’ declaration for the draft, Brink’s ACL injury may just allow the LA franchise to land yet another star rookie.