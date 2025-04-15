Russell Westbrook Styles Mystics’ No. 6 Pick Georgia Amoore for 2025 WNBA Draft

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Georgia Amoore on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Women’s basketball is seeing its next phase of superstars entering the WNBA. The league is currently holding its 2025 draft, and it has been delivering on all cylinders. Paige Bueckers went No. 1 overall to the Dallas Wings and was immediately followed by French phenomenon Dominique Malonga, who went to the Seattle Storm. After Malonga came Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen, and Justė Jocytė, three players who will beef up the Washington Mystics and the Golden State Valkyries’ rosters.

Advertisement

Coming in at No. 6 was Georgia Amoore from Kentucky, who also went to the Mystics. The Aussie star began her collegiate career at Virginia Tech, leading them to a Final Four appearance in 2023. Amoore had a stat-filled season in her last year at Kentucky, averaging 19.6 points per game and shooting over 42% from the field. H

er offensive ability should hopefully mesh well with the likes of Ariel Atkins and Aaliyah Edwards. One thing is for certain: she already has a superstar-level supporter.

Amoore rolled into the WNBA draft party with Russell Westbrook. The unlikely duo came dressed to the nines and were immediately interviewed by ESPN due to their sizzling fits. Who designed the looks? Westbrook himself.

“We had a Zoom in November. I gave him the creative direction,” said Amoore when asked about how she linked up with the future Hall of Famer to be her stylist. “It’s been great ever since,” she added after commending Westbrook for putting her in something comfortable.

Georgia Amoore rocked a custom look designed by none other than Russell Westbrook🧵 The duo shares how this WNBA draft look collab came to life🔥 pic.twitter.com/3dWit0nyVT — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 15, 2025

The ESPN analysts reminded the viewers that Russ is no stranger to fashion. The nine-time All-Star has his own clothing line and was touched to be able to aim that creativity for the WNBA’s newest star. “I’m grateful for the experience,” Westbrook sincerely stated. “Georgia, thank you so much. I’m truly honored.”

Westbrook launched his clothing brand, Honor The Gift, back in 2017. The brand is based in Los Angeles and puts a focus on “quality, purpose, and storytelling.” That appeared to be on full display this evening for Amoore’s fit. She wore a black suit jacket, loafers, and a skirt, which were the few suggestions she made to Russ when they discussed the fiery look.

The Washington Mystics will take on the Atlanta Dream in its season opener. One can only hope that Russ drapes Amoore in her debut game when it comes.