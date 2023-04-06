“Have Been Talking About Oregon”: LeBron James’ son Bronny James Drops Major Hint on College Decision

Bronny James had last whittled down his college choices to a final 3 of Oregon, USC and Ohio State. Ducks fans will be thrilled to know that their program is going all out to acquire his talents.

Bronny has been making waves as a basketball player AND as a gamer for a few years now. LeBron James’ eldest son has been featured on a Sports Illustrated cover at an age even younger than himself.

This is pretty incredible. 19 years after a 17-year-old LeBron James was dubbed “The Chosen One” by Sports Illustrated, 16-year-old Bronny lands his first SI cover for carving out his own path in the fastest-growing industry. Respect @KingJames pic.twitter.com/eVDXIaUMUZ — Carlos Murillo (@LosMurillo126) June 10, 2021

However, his talents seem to definitely be directed at becoming a professional basketball player. Judging from the rave reviews he’s gotten, there seems to be a clear path for him to the NBA.

Bronny James drops a hint about playing for the Oregon Ducks at the Nike Hoop Summit

Bronny James is currently at the Nike Hoop Summit, representing Team USA against Team World. The 18-year-old understands the opportunity to make an impact on a stage where most successful NBA players have distinguished themselves.

In his first-ever interview, the teenager displayed a level of PR-savviness that already rivals that of his father. Bronny’s answers were as cut-and-dried, humorless as those of any media-trained pro.

However, he did confess to being enthusiastically pursued by the Oregon Ducks basketball program. Fellow HS senior Jackson Shelstad, who’s from the state and has committed to Oregon, seems to be playing recruiter. James made the following statements about their efforts:

“It’s good to know they want me there with them, but at the end of the day, it’s my decision. I need to make the right one for me.”

“Me and Jackson (Shelstad) are still trying to meet each other. He’s a cool dude. I like talking to him and stuff. We’ve been talking about Oregon and stuff.”

“I like his game a lot. He can shoot the ball well. Fast point guard. Makes smart decisions. Everyone likes to play with a good point guard that can make good decisions.”

Bronny is a possible top-10 draft pick next year

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony upgraded Bronny, who’d been a 4-star recruit for most of his HS career, to 5 stars a few weeks earlier. The draft expert noted James’ physical tools, defensive intensity and his playmaking as his major strengths.

Givony even went so far as to suggest that he could be a top-10 pick as a one-and-done. For a player who’s only averaged 15 points per game as a senior, this seems to be a bit of a reach, even if Bronny’s background is taken into consideration.