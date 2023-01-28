Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Jazz Tonight? Mavericks Release Injury Report For Slovenian Phenom

Jan 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after getting injured against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic got voted to his 4th straight all-star game and his third in a row where he is a starter. He joined an elite list of players to earn 4 all-star nods before turning 24. But the immediate question is, will Doncic play vs the Jazz?

The Slovenian Phenom was forced off with an ankle sprain two nights ago and didn’t return back to the game. The mavericks did manage to triumph over a weak Suns side.

However, there was concern among fans about Doncic’s return. As a result, the Dallas Mavericks have released an update.

Also read: Giannis Antetokounmpo, With His 25th 40/10/5 Game, Ties Larry Bird and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For the 7th Most All-Time

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight? Dallas Mavericks release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report for the Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic is listed as OUT the point guard is suffering from a mild ankle sprain and it remains to be seen how soon he can return.

Luka Dončić (left ankle sprain), Maxi Kleber (right hamstring tear) and Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) will all miss tomorrow night’s game in Utah. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2023

Doncic’s return is said to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis. Christian Wood and Maxi Kleber are still out, which means the Mavericks will be quite low on ammunition.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Sold His $11 Million Orlando Mansion, Threatens Charles Barkley For Choosing Dwight Howard Over Him

Luka Doncic’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA season

4-time all-star Luka Doncic is averaging 33-9-8. Those numbers firmly put him in MVP contention. However, he is facing stiff competition from the likes of Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid.

Doncic’s team is also lacking firepower, and because of that, they sit in the 5th seed. A far cry from the first spot, and with teams in the West heating up, it remains to be seen whether they can hold onto it.

Fans will be eager to see Doncic back on the court, we certainly will be.

Also read: “Playing against Nikola Jokic is Joel Embiid’s Super Bowl”: ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne Reveals Sixers Star’s Excitement For Nuggets Game