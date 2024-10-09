Sabrina Ionescu Labelled Key to Beating the Aces and for Liberty’s Run To The WNBA Finals

Oct 1, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) celebrates after defeating the Las Vegas Aces 88-84 in game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The 2023 WNBA Finals rematch between New York and Las Vegas saw Liberty exact their revenge. They dispatched the defending champs 3-1 in the semi-finals, behind big performances from their star guard, Sabrina Ionescu.

Their road win in Game 4 became the topic of conversation at ESPN, where LaChina Robinson asked former head coach Carolyn Peck about how Liberty was able to dominate.

“The biggest difference was the adjustment of Sabrina Ionescu,” Carolyn Peck explained. The 26-year-old grabbed 7 boards, 2 steals, and 2 assists while pouring in 22 points for the New York Liberty. Peck explained the changes Ionescu and her team made to put them in position to win.

“In Game 3, she had 4 points, she shot 14% and she had 5 turnovers. She had to give the ball up. Well, in Game 4, she gave it up, but you know what she did? She stayed locked in to the play and got it back. And that’s how she was able to hit 5 threes,” the NCAA championship-winning coach expounded.

It wasn’t just Ionescu’s steadfastness that helped the Liberty bounce back after Game 3. Breanna Stewart’s versatility shouldered some of Sabrina’s load as Stewie took on Kelsey Plum at the perimeter in the first half, and later defended A’ja Wilson in the paint during Game 4. Stewart also carried some of the playmaking load for #20, allowing the guard space to focus on her own shot.

Sabrina knew the defensive pressure she would face, particularly from range. She previously talked about leveraging her gravity at the three-point line to create advantages in the paint. With Ionescu working on her floaters, she was able to exploit the defense at all three levels.

The New York Liberty will need the best version of Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart now, as they look to win their franchise’s first WNBA championship.

The Minnesota Lynx have had Liberty’s number this season

The Lynx are four-time champions gunning for their fifth, and this season, they have been the only team to beat Liberty more than once. Liberty have lost 3 of their 4 matchups against the Lynx this season. In June, New York faced off against Minnesota in the Commissioner’s Cup Finals, losing 94-89 at home.

Napeesha Collier, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is supported by a deep roster that will look to maintain their winning edge over Sabrina and Stewart.

However, New York does boast a bona fide super-team with a 2x league MVP and two All-Stars in their starting lineup. Stewie’s matchup with Collier, who is averaging 27 and 9 in the postseason, will be the deciding factor in this series.

Much like they did for Sabrina in Game 4, head coach Sandy Brondello’s side will have to make on-the-fly adjustments around Stewart to unlock her game. Liberty’s host Lynx for Game 1 at Barclays Center at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 10th.