“Steph Curry Does It the Best”: Sabrina Ionescu Praises Warriors Star, Talks About Bringing Her Floater Back

Sabrina Ionescu is often compared to Stephen Curry due to her otherworldly shooting prowess. The Liberty star and the Warriors icon even battled in a three-point contest during the 2024 All-Star Weekend to decide who the better shooter was. The four-time NBA champion narrowly won it. However, their ability as three-point shooters isn’t the only common trait they share. They both also have a near-unstoppable floater.

USA Today reporter Lindsay Schnell asked Ionescu if she modeled her floater after another player. She replied that she used the shot in college, but couldn’t do it as much after entering the WNBA, due to the ankle injury she suffered in her rookie season.

Since the Liberty guard used her left leg to take off for the shot, she couldn’t utilize it to its full potential during her first two years in the league. However, Ionescu’s injury has healed completely and she now uses the move more often, and it’s as difficult to contain as Curry’s floater. She alluded that the Warriors superstar did influence how she uses the shot today. Ionescu said,

“Obviously, Steph Curry does it the best [at banking floaters]. I watched how he continues to attack the paint, get to the rim, use his body, but also just use the floater because it’s an easier sometimes than all the way getting to the basket.”

While the shot can look effortless, Ionescu listed the challenges of nailing it. She explained that she has to get the timing right and decide mid-air, whether to use the backboard or just drop it into the rim. As difficult as it is, the Liberty star is proficient at it and has used it to devastating effect in the WNBA playoffs.

Sabrina Ionescu has used the floater at crucial junctures

Ionescu’s floater makes her difficult to guard. She already boasts the ability to nail the deep shot, finish at the rim, and make tricky passes. Adding the floater to her repertoire has made her even more unpredictable. During Game 2 of her team’s semifinal series against the Las Vegas Aces, the shot served her well in the clutch.

With less than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, she used a hesitation dribble to create space in the perimeter and banked a floater over the outstretched hand of A’ja Wilson, who couldn’t prevent the shot despite a good contest.

Then with less than two minutes left, she made a couple of strong left-handed dribbles and nailed a floater with her right hand a couple of feet away from the rim, giving the Liberty a three-point lead.

Her incredible 24-point performance gave the Liberty a 2-0 lead, which the Aces cut to 2-1 after their Game 3 win. Ionescu had a rough outing as she finished the game with only four points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor. Her team will hope she can tap into her Game 2 form and help them close the series on Sunday.