Sophie Cunningham Not Impressed By the Ring Cristiano Ronaldo Gave Georgina Rodriguez

On Monday, August 11, Georgina Rodriguez broke the internet by revealing the engagement ring she received from her now-fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo. The masses couldn’t believe the massive size of the ring. Countless people expressed their jealousy, but Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham had a different reaction.

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been together for eight years, which means the five-time Ballon d’Or winner took more than enough time to ensure Rodriguez was the partner to spend the rest of his life with. It makes sense that one of the greatest athletes of all time wanted to go big in his gesture to turn the Argentinian model from his girlfriend to fiancée.

Confirmed details of the ring haven’t become public knowledge as of yet. But jewelry expert Tobias Kormind predicts the ring to have cost in the range of $5 million.

Ronaldo’s net worth is about $275 million, so that speculated price point isn’t much for the Portuguese soccer star. Some people have no interest in the price or the value the ring has. The WNBA star is one of those people and frankly isn’t a fan of the ring.

“Dude, honestly, not a fan of it,” Cunningham said on the Show Me Something podcast. “It’s too big!”

Sophie Cunningham grabbed the case for her headphones and put it on her ring finger to emulate the size of Rodriguez’s ring. Although the discourse around the ring has centred around the price, Cunningham’s confusion and curiosity lie elsewhere.

“I thought they were already engaged. I feel like they’ve been together for a hundred years,” Cunningham said.

The Fever enforcer continues to show that she has no fear in speaking her mind on and off the court. Despite her grievances with the ring, her co-host, West Wilson, provides a perspective which truly matters.

“Maybe [Rodriguez] loves it and it’s not up to him. It’s whatever she wanted. Maybe she told him, ‘I want the fattest rock you can find,'” Wilson said.

If that is what Rodriguez told Ronaldo, then he definitely did an excellent job at meeting her expectations. Wilson makes an excellent point that it essentially doesn’t matter what anyone else thinks, including Cunningham. As long as the couple is content, that’s all that matters.

Cristiano and Georgina have three children together, but are also co-parents to two of the former Real Madrid star’s children from previous relationships. Ronaldo now joins a long list of sports stars to prepare themselves for a life of marriage.